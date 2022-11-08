Sonic Frontiers M 009 Puzzle Solution

Sonic Frontiers has you running around doing all sorts of things. With the large maps you can play in, there are several puzzles and challenges to beat so more of the map can be unlocked. Some are not as straightforward as others, and there isn’t a way that the game will tell you how to do some of them. In the case of M 009, it’s just that, so here’s the solution for it in Sonic Frontiers.

M 009 Solution in Sonic Frontiers

When you see M 009 at first, it looks like it’s just some kind of unfinished pillar. However, if you are stumped on this or just any future challenge, always perform a Cyloop. You can’t target it with melee nor can you do anything special to interact with it.

Upon doing so, this pillar will raise from the ground. You should note that this will only stay up for a few seconds, so you have to climb up this quickly. To run up walls, you have to hold your boost button and hold forward. Sonic will either start climbing or running depending on how much momentum you have when making contact with the runnable surface of this pillar.

Once on top of the pillar, perform another wall run on the floating platform above it. There’s a strange mechanism on this platform. All you have to do here is perform another Cyloop and that will complete the challenge of M 009.

With that out of the way, you would have just revealed where 1-5 is on the map. Luckily, we can even help you locate all the red star rings on that level if you’re having some trouble. Also, the more parts of the map you unlock, the easier it’ll be to locate certain items needed to advance the story!

Sonic Frontiers is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022