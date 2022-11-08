Sonic Frontiers M 014 Puzzle Solution

Sonic Frontiers is filled with puzzles throughout Starfield Island, each rewarding players for their troubles. While some are straightforward, others like to throw tricks the player’s way and require more thought. One of these puzzles is M 014 on the west side of the map. This guide will provide a step-by-step guide on completing this puzzle to reap the benefits.

Solution to M 014

Usually, players can solve puzzles at any time of the day, but for puzzle M 014, things are a bit different. During the day, you will see a nighttime logo under the puzzle symbol, letting you know that you can only solve it during the nighttime. So wait until it is dark out and then make your way back to the location shown in the image below so you can complete it. The image also shows what direction Sonic should look to see the objective.

In front of you, next to the puzzle marker, you will see a group of trees. Some of these trees have a yellow glowing orb in the middle, which you need to focus on. The goal is simple once you understand what needs to be done, and that is to use your Cycloop ability. Use Cycloop and circle the trees with the yellow orb, and complete that circle to destroy each tree successfully. There are four trees here, and continue that process until all the yellow orbs have vanished.

Congratulations, you have completed puzzle M 014! Some puzzles are identical, so now that you know how to take care of these trees, you will have no problem when you run into the same situation. Right next to this location is another puzzle labeled M 005, so check out our guide on how to solve that so you can avoid any issues.

Want to solve these puzzles at a faster rate? Make sure you focus on leveling up Sonics speed and work your way to max level!

Sonic Frontiers is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022