Image: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest took the world by storm after its release on February 23, 2023, as many players could not wait to dive into the game and experience what many considered to be the next step in the survivor genre. But is the game still as popular as it was on release? And more importantly, what is the game’s current player count??

Sons of the Forest Player Count – How Many People Play Sons of the Forest?

According to the values showcased on both SteamDB and SteamCharts, around 26,000 players are currently playing Sons of the Forest. The game’s all-time peak, however, was reached 25 days ago, when a stunning amount of around 410 to 415 thousand players played the title simultaneously all over the world.

According to SteamDB, even after its decrease in popularity, which is normal for a game after a big release, Sons of the Forest is still among the 50 most popular games on Steam. Currently, the game occupies the 43rd spot and is ahead of a few powerhouses like Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, NBA 2K23, and Moster Hunter Rise.

Partly thanks to the reveal of Counter-Strike 2 earlier in the week, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is unsurprisingly the most popular game on the platform right now, with a total of 1 million and 68 thousand players. The title is then followed by Valve’s Dota 2, with a total of 565 thousand and 42 concurrent players, and Apex Legends, with a total of 219 thousand players.

- This article was updated on March 23rd, 2023