Spelunky 2 Shortcuts – How to Unlock Every Shortcut

Spelunky 2 can be a daunting game at first glance, but there are plenty of methods to help you out as you venture deeper and deeper underground. Shortcuts can be unlocked with enough resources, allowing you to bypass areas you’ve already completed and skip straight to certain sections of the game. You’ll still have to get through each area a number of times to be able to construct the shortcuts, but your tenacity will be rewarded with an easy route to new zones that will put you one step closer to the end of the game. Here’s how to unlock shortcuts in Spelunky 2.

How to Unlock Shortcuts in Spelunky 2

To unlock shortcuts in Spelunky 2, you must meet a character named Terra. Terra will build shortcuts for you if you provide her with the appropriate resources. You’ll first meet her at the end of world 1-4, and you’ll run into her more times as you venture deeper underground. You’ll have to meet Terra at each location three times to fully construct a shortcut. Once the shortcut is completed, you’ll be able to find it in the left side of the main hub area.

Every requirement for each shortcut is listed below. Just have the listed items ready for Terra when you see her.

1-4 Shortcut Requirements

Donate $2,000 Donate 1 Bomb Donate $10,000

These requirements are pretty easy and you should obtain the necessary items through natural play by the time you reach Terra. Getting $2,000 should not be too much of a struggle, and just hang onto one of your Bombs for Terra the second time.

Getting $10,000 can be a bit tricky, but it’s definitely doable. Smash every vase and pot you come across and snag the gems inside, and go for the Ghost jar when you see it for an easy $5,000. The Ghost will spawn when you break the jar, so be ready to run to an exit. The Ghost only appears when you break the jar, so you can pick up the Ghost jar, bring it to the exit, and smash it right next to the door so you’re safe.

3-1 Shortcut Requirements

Donate 1 Rope Donate any weapon Donate any mount

These requirements are a bit more complicated than the last ones, but they’re still manageable. Just hang onto one of your Ropes for the first requirement. Weapons are easy to come by, so make sure you grab one when you see it and hang onto it for the second requirement. You’ll likely encounter enemies with boomerangs, or you can just buy/steal one from a shop.

Donating a mount is the hardest step because you have to bring one all the way to the shortcut alive. Turkeys are very common, but they’re weak. Rock Dogs are much stronger, but it can be tougher to find and tame them. An Axolotl works too, but be careful not to teleport inside a wall with these strange creatures. Just bring any of them alive to the end of 3-1 to complete the shortcut.

5-1 Shortcut Requirements

Donate $50,000 Donate a Hired Hand Donate the Golden Key

The 5-1 shortcut requirements are the hardest in the game, but they’re definitely doable with some practice. Earning $50,000 by the time you reach 5-1 can be difficult if you start at the 3-1 shortcut, but using an earlier shortcut or starting from the beginning should ensure you have the funds by the time you reach 5-1 (if you reach 5-1 that is). Ghost jars, golden idols, and scarabs are easy money-makers, so go for those when you see them.

Hired Hands can be found inside coffins. Finding one shouldn’t be an issue, especially if you start from an earlier shortcut or from the beginning, but keeping one alive until the 5-1 shortcut can be difficult. You can carry Hired Hands, so pick them up and escort them out of the way of danger if you run into any obstacles. They can handle themselves most of the time, but Spelunky is full of deadly surprises.

The Golden Key is easily the most difficult requirement for this shortcut. The Golden Key is found in World 1, and you’re going to have to bring it all the way to the 5-1 shortcut. You’ll have to hang onto it the whole time, so that means you can equip weapons or items. Just try to speedrun through each World, avoiding combat and enemies whenever possible. Don’t take too many risks. Just get to the exit as fast as possible. It will probably take a few tries, but you’ll get it to 5-1 eventually. Playing in co-op makes this a lot easier, as one player can hold onto the Golden Key while the rest can use items and weapons.

- This article was updated on:September 15th, 2020