Spider-Man Web Shooters Location in Fortnite

Image: Fortnite / Marvel

Love or hate them, Fortnite players can swing throughout the Island once again using Spider-Man’s Web Shooters. This time dubbed Spider-Verse Web Shooters and stylized to match Miles Morales’ suit from Across the Spider-Verse. This guide details exactly where you can find these Spider-Verse Web Shooters in Fortnite and how to use them to complete Quests to earn free Spider-Verse rewards.

Where to Find Spider-Verse Web Shooters in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2

Image: Fortnite.gg

Spider-Verse Web Shooters can be found as regular floor loot in Fortnite Chapter Four, Season Two. However, the easiest way to get them is to thwip on over to Slappy Shores and purchase them from Spider-Gwen for 600 Bars.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Since everybody and their Uncle Bens are trying to get their hands on Web Shooters to complete the ‘Meanwhile, in another universe…‘ Quests, you should loot up before landing directly next to Gwen. I was eliminated many times before I could safely talk to her and swing away. In fact, I was being destroyed as the above screenshot was taken. You’re welcome.

Alternatively, you can eliminate players with the Spider-Verse Web Shooters in their inventory and steal them. Good luck, though; they’re speedy. These gauntlets function precisely as they did in Chapter 3, allowing you to shoot webs at objects to swiftly swing around the Fortnite’s map.

How to Swing onto a Grind Rail using the Spider-Verse Web Shooters

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you’ve picked up Spider-Verse Web Shooters for the first time, you’ll complete the Collect the Spider-Verse Web Shooters Quest and earn yourself the Morales Mark Spray and 25k XP. There are a few more quests to complete with your newly acquired spidey powers, though.

You need to Swing onto a Grind Rail using the Spider-Verse Web Shooters to gain another 25k XP. If you purchased the Web Shooters from Gwen (another Quest), you can swing onto the Grind Rails in Slappy Shores. If not, you can find Grind Rails in Mega City, Shattered Slabs, The Citadel, and Kenjutsu Crossing.

Using the Web Shooters, you can attach yourself to the pillars of Grind Rails and jump on or use a nearby object to launch yourself in the air and land on top.

Related: Is Arena Mode Ever Coming Back to Fortnite?

How to Swing 10 Times using the Spider-Verse Web Shooters Before Landing

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Swinging with the Spider-Verse Web Shooters without touching the ground will net you the Silk & Cologne (EI8HT version) Lobby Track, a song featured in Across the Spider-Verse.

While swinging, you can attach yourself to another object and propel yourself again before landing, like when using ODM Gear. I found it easiest to complete this Quest by swinging from tree to tree when escaping from the sweats trying to steal my gauntlets in Slappy Shores.

You can also use the momentum from swinging to launch yourself into the air, switch to a weapon, and hit your opponent while airborne to complete another Spider-Verse Quest.

This guide was written playing Fortnite ver 24.40 on Xbox Series X.

- This article was updated on May 23rd, 2023