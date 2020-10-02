How do you drift in Star Wars Squadrons? Star Wars Squadrons places you in the cockpit of iconic Star Wars spacecraft from both sides of the galactic conflict. There are all sorts of ships to fly from both the New Republic and the Galactic Empire, and drifting is an important skill to master if you want to become a top pilot. It can be difficult to get the hang of it when you first learn this ability early in the campaign, but we’ve got your back with a detailed explanation and tips. Here’s how to drift in Star Wars Squadrons.

How to Drift in Star Wars Squadrons

To drift in Star Wars Squadrons, you must first divert power to your ship’s engines by pressing left on the d-pad. Then, push the left stick forward to increase throttle to the maximum speed. Once you’ve reached top speed, press L3 to initiate a boost. While boosting, hold left or right on the right analog stick and hold L3 to drift.

It can be a bit tricky to get the hang of, but drifting is an important ability to master if you want to become an ace pilot. To recap, here’s how to drift in Star Wars Squadrons.

Divert power to engines by pressing left on the d-pad. Press L3 to boost. Hold L3 while looking left or right to drift.

If you’re playing with a HOTAS, the execution is the same but the buttons will be different depending on your mappings. Still, all you need to do is divert power to your engines, increase your throttle to max speed, and then cut

Drifting allows you to make tight turns with your ship so you can fly through complicated areas or perform evasive maneuvers in a dogfight. The longer you hold L3 when you drift, the stronger your drift will be. You can completely turn your ship around if you hold L3 long enough, which is perfect for getting the jump on a pesky TIE Fighter that’s on your tail.

Star Wars Squadrons is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The game is fully playable in VR on PS4 and PC.