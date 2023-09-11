Starfield A Legacy Forged | Should You Pick the Aceles or Microbe?

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

You’ve uncovered an intergalactic conspiracy and discovered the mystery of the Terrormorphs’ origin. It’s now time to channel your inner Ripley and decide how to deal with those pesky aliens once and for all. In Starfield’s A Legacy Forged mission, players must choose between the Aceles and Microbe methods to wipe Terrormorphs from existence — but which choice is the best?

Should You Choose to Restore the Aceles or Deploy Microbes in Starfield?

Your choice to deal with the Terrormorph threat during A Legacy Forged only affects a few optional lines of dialogue during the game’s final campaign mission. Your Companion may also like or dislike your choice, depending on who’s tagging along with you.

Being the animal lover I am, I chose the Aceles option during my first playthrough. Unfortunately, my to-be wife, Sarah Morgan, disapproved of my decision. Despite her disdain for space dinosaurs, we had a reassuring talk at The Lodge about my decisions on alien extermination: y’know, average couple things.

From our team’s experience, Sarah and Barrett prefer the Microbe option, while Sam and Andreja favor the slow but secure Aceles route. If you plan to romance any of these characters, appeasing their preferences is a good idea.

The most important choice during this quest is whether or not you expose Vae Victus to the cabinet. We won’t spoil it here, but choosing carefully can unlock new quests with incredible rewards.

How Does Choosing the Aceles or Microbe Affect Starfield’s Ending?

WARNING: The remainder of this article contains major spoilers for Starfield’s main campaign.

During Starfield’s final mission, players enter the Unity, and their universe’s (potential) future is revealed. The visions you see in Unity are based on the significant choices you’ve made in your universe and typically serve as conclusions to faction questlines.

In both possible conclusions, terrormorphs are wiped from the universe. Whether you decided to fashion a brand new virus or bring back a near-extinct species, those extraterrestrial pests are no more, thanks to Hadrian and her team.

Where to next, Captain? Perhaps a job with Ryujin Industries? You’ll need to furnish your fancy new apartment somehow.

This guide was written while playing Starfield on Xbox Series X.

