Starfield Starship Engineering Leveling Guide | Where to Get Ship Repair Kits

Space is not only dangerous due to the void but also for several enemy factions that will collect loot on your head. Technology has advanced, but humanity remains the same. While shooting back at your enemy is certainly a way to prevent your demise, what can you do when your ship is on the verge of exploding? Well, repair it that is! Thankfully, Starfield implements a healing mechanic through the Starship Engineering skill, that will also require Ship Parts to level up and, of course, repair our ship. Continue reading to know how to do both.

Starfield Starship Engineering Leveling Guide

The Starship Engineering skill is an expert-tier skill in Starfield. This means that, before even attempting to get it, you will have to spend eight of your skill points elsewhere in the Tech Skill Tree to unlock it. Once you do, you will be able to improve your ship’s repair capabilities. To level it up, you will have to repair your ship using ship repair kits, also known as Ship Parts.

Starship Engineering Rank Challenge Effects 1 None. All ship systems repair 10% faster 2 Use 5 ship repair kits. Ship systems have 25% increased damage mitigation. 3 Use 10 ship repair kits. All ship systems repair 25% faster. 4 Use 15 ship repair kits. Occasionally, repairing one block of a system will repair the entire system.

Where to Get Ship Repair Kits

To get Ship Repair Kits in the game, also known as Ship Parts, you will have to visit the main city vendors around the galaxy. You can find them at Cydonia, New Atlantis, Akila City, and Neon. Purchase them and notice that they weigh a lot, so you are better off transferring them to your ship’s cargo. You can also help ships from enemy attacks and get some extra Ship Parts.

Once you have the necessary Ship Parts, you will use them during battle if your shields fail and your ship’s hull starts taking damage. Just like you would on foot, click the Heal button and your ship will be repaired periodically. Just take into account that if your enemy is strong enough, they will destroy your ship while you are repairing it.

- This article was updated on September 20th, 2023