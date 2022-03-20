Stranger of Paradise: Is the Season Pass Worth It?

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has been making the rounds on the gaming community with many players wanting to experience the latest entry for the series after its release on the 15th of March. Whether you have been enjoying the game’s scenery with the graphics style or simply just slashing your way through any enemy who stands in your way. Some players have been wondering about what the season pass may offer them and if it is worth it to purchase the pass. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about the Stranger of Paradise season pass.

What The Stranger of Paradise Season Pass Offers

In order to work out if the season pass is worth it, that will have to be understood from what the season pass will actually offer you if you decide to buy it. Unfortunately, the season pass is not sold separately at the moment and instead can only be obtained by purchasing the ‘Digital Deluxe Edition’ of the game.

In terms of what the season pass will offer you, there are three ‘additional missions’ which likely act as expansions included within the season pass for players when they are released and players have firstly completed the main story of the game. These missions are named as follows: ‘Wanderer of the Rift’, ‘Trials of the Dragon King’, and ‘Different Future’, hopefully these missions will include a lot of content for players to enjoy with many story beats throughout.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has certainly been making a lot of players consider getting the digital deluxe edition so it will be beneficial to know that you will indeed get these missions with the season pass. Whether you are playing with others during your time in the game, or just working through the story content. The season pass is definitely worth it if you are wanting even more story content for the game to enjoy it.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.