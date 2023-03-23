Sun Haven: All Professions, Ranked

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Before you enter the adorable pixel town of Sun Haven, a Stardew Valley meets magic kind of game, you get to create your own customized character. Beyond the basics of hairstyles, clothes, facial hair, and other choices, you also get to choose your character’s profession at the bottom left of the creation screen. This is basically just a starter item pack that varies depending on your choice.

Duelist Profession

The Items

8 Bonus health

3 Bonus attack damage

600 Coins

The Benefits

For the entirety of your game, you will have eight health added to the base health level, permanently. You will also get three attack damage added to your base level, permanently. A boost in stats like that goes a little beyond just getting you off to a materially good start and will carry a benefit throughout your time in Sun Haven. Since this is a permanent benefit to both health and attack, this has to take the top spot as the best profession in Sun Haven.

Spellcaster Profession

The Items

8 Bonus mana

3 Bonus spell damage

600 Coins

The Benefits

Permanently receive a boost to your mana and spell damage for battles with the spellcaster profession. Once your spells get even stronger, clearing out the beasts in the forests, beach, and other areas will become much easier. If you plan to spend a lot of time away from your land and out in the world, and prefer to fight your enemies from a distance, this would be the start we recommend.

Explorer Profession

The Items

5 Bonus movement speed

8 Berries

500 Coins

The Benefits

Getting five movement speed permanently added to your character is something that will benefit you no matter how you choose to prioritize your time in Sun Haven. You’re up against the clock each day, as you pass out at midnight if you’re not in bed, and that costs you money when you wake up in the hospital. The added speed can help you get a little bit more done each day.

Tool Master Profession

The Items

1 Anvil

7 Copper bars

500 Coins

The Benefits

With the anvil at the start and the copper bars you’re given, you can start getting better tools right away. This will decrease your work time and allow you to collect materials more efficiently. Although you’ll only be able to make one copper tool with the amount of copper given, you should be able to quickly get more at the quarry in the beginning, so prioritizing the pickaxe first might be the best idea. You might even be able to skip the copper tools and go straight to iron. The anvil is also where you make tomes to improve your mana.

Baker Profession

The Items

1 Cooking pot

1 Baker’s station

6 Flour

400 Coins

The Benefits

Getting two stations at the very start of the game to help provide more food could be a huge help if you plan to do a lot of exploring and battling. Plus you’ll have flour to make more intricate items while you wait for your flour to be harvestable. With the cooking pot, you can make many meals learned from the Adventurer’s and Beginner Cookbook skills. Meanwhile, the baker’s station helps provide the ingredients you’ll need for the cooking pot, like turning wheat into flour. This profession feels like it gets you two steps ahead in the cooking section.

Rancher Profession

The Items

Chicken

Animal name tag

10 Animal food

500 Coins

The Benefits

Another aspect players tend to love about the farming feature of games like this is the livestock. With the rancher profession, you get a free chicken (normally 1200 coins) and can name it right away. You’re given food to last the chicken for a few days until you can buy some from the pet store. The chicken will produce at least one egg a day when you interact with it that you can sell for 120 coins or use in food.

Angler Profession

The Items

1 Small fishing net

4 Carp

600 Coins

The Benefits

The most notable item you receive in this profession is the small fishing net. This allows you to catch 11 different fish (and some items you maybe don’t want) with sale prices ranging from 14 to 100 potential coins depending on the type and size of the fish. It is an instant way to be able to bring in coins without having to wait the time it takes to gather the materials and craft. Generally, it takes 20 stone, 20 wood planks, two silk, and 60 in-game minutes to make a fishing net, plus you have to craft the loom that crafts the net. The fish that you catch and that also come with this profession give you 19 health when consumed as is and could give you more when put into a recipe or cooked on a fish grill.

Orchard Farmer Profession

The Items

2 Apple tree seeds

5 Apples

5 Blueberries

500 Coins

The Benefits

Although they don’t provide the highest amount of mana, apples are ingredients to some of the most simple meals to make that will provide a mid-range amount of mana (typically from 40-60). The apple trees that are not planted by you can be a good distance from your land, but with these tree seeds you’re able to immediately put some closer to home without buying them for 1,500 coins.

Farmer Profession

The Items

4 Tomato seeds

4 Potato seeds

4 Onion seeds

400 Coins

The Benefits

If growing your own crops, planning and planting your plot, and selling your produce is the highlight of the game for you, then the farmer profession might be the best choice for you. Farmers immediately get four seeds each of three different kinds of crops that will be harvest-ready in five to six days. You can either use the time you’re waiting for your initial harvest to come in to make some cooking stations to use the food on, or go out exploring and completing community tasks and simply sell the crop when it’s collected.

Royalty in Your Last Life Profession

The Items

1 Gold crown

1000 Coins

The Benefits

The bonus here is strictly an exclusive clothing item, the crown. Other than selling it, the crown doesn’t add any value but is just a fun accessory that can add to your character’s backstory and help you drive a character. As such, we’d call this the least helpful profession at the bottom of the rank.

