The Best Armor Pieces for Mages in Elden Ring, and How To Get Them

Elden Ring players who fancy a mage build need to get the best armor to protect themselves from enemies. After all, while mage classes can deal tons of damage with their spells, they’re vulnerable to damage because of their weak defense stats.

Thankfully, the game offers many powerful armor pieces that can give your mage the defense it needs. Some of them might have low physical defense, but they will more than make up for that with high elemental resistance or other similar attributes. They also boost your other stats as well.

The Best Armor Sets for Elden Ring Mages

Alberich’s Set

This set enhances Aberrant Sorceries or the coll ability to call forth thorns that deal damage. It was first shown in the game while being worn by the Mad Tongue Alberich at the large arena. You can acquire this from the Fortified Manor located in the western section of Leyndell.

All-Knowing Set

This cool-looking set doesn’t add much to your stats but it significantly increases Poise—the main stat responsible for preventing your character from staggering. You can get this late in the game after defeating Sir Gideon Ofnir, the All-Knowing. You can fight him after defeating Maliketh in Crumbling Farum Azula and destroying Leyndell.

Azur’s Glintstone Set

This set allows you to boost your spells in exchange for more FP. You can acquire this after completing Sorceress Sellen’s questline after meeting her in Limgrave, then returning to Primeval Sorcerer Azur in Mt. Gelmir. Make sure to side with Sellen at the end of her questline.

Lusat’s Set

This armor set is made available through Sorceress Sellen’s questline but can be acquired from a place called Selia Hideaway. After completing the questline, you must revisit the Selia Hideaway cave on Caelid map and enter the room where you encountered Lusat. You’ll find his armor set there. Lusat’s Set is the armor with the highest magic negation prowess in the game, defending you from spells easily.

Carian Knight Armor

This armor, once worn by Carian Knight Moongrum, provides significant protection and Poise . You can get this from a graveyard past the Church of the Cuckoo Site of Grace in Raya Lucaria Academy. Go to the Church site, then out the left door at the end of the hallway. You’ll enter the graveyard. Once there, follow the path through the gravestones until you reach a large elevator. Drop down on the cliffs, then look for the armor at the foot of a certain gravestone. This armor looks great on battlemages.

Twinsage Glintstone Crown

Considered a part of the Raya Lucarian Sorcerer set, the Twinsage Glintstone Crown is the best mage helmet in Elden Ring. It increases overall intelligence by six levels in exchange for a 9% reduction penalty to both HP and stamina. This intelligence boost is the best in the game. You can get this headpiece by killing a certain Crystalline Crab. Go to the Debate Parlor Site of Grace, jump along the rooftops in the courtyard and across several gaps until you find the blue Crystalline Crab. Defeat it to get the Twinsage Glintstone Crown.

Queen of the Full Moon Set

This four-piece set originally belonged to Rennala, the Queen of the Full Moon. You can acquire this from Enia in the Roundtable Hold after you defeat Rennala. The Queen’s Crescent Crown is the most interesting piece here as it increases overall intelligence by three stats without any downsides. We highly recommend picking it up if you haven’t yet.

Snow Witch Set

This mage set boosts cold sorcery spells, so it’s perfect if you’re the type to play with ice magic and frostbite. You can acquire this by progressing through Ranni’s quest enough to gain access to Renna’s Rise. Climb up the ladder once you get there and open the chest behind the shaft. The armor set will be there.

