The Best Build for Zhongli in Genshin Impact: Weapon, Artifacts, and Team Composition

Zhongli is one of the most powerful characters in Genshin Impact, but if you don’t know how to build him, he could just be wasted potential. To fully utilize Zhongli, you’ll need the best weapon, the best artifacts, and the best team. Here is the best way to build Zhongli in Genshin Impact.

Zhongli Best Weapon in Genshin Impact

Each character in Genshin Impact is only as good as their weapon. Zhongli is a staff user and one of the best DPS characters. To maximize his damage, use Staff of Homa to boost his health by 20% and add bonus damage per percent of max health. If you want to focus more on highlighting his abilities while fighting, use Engulfing Lighting or Skyward Spine. Vortex Vanquisher will build Zhongli more as a support character making his shield abilities stronger.

Zhongli Best Artifacts in Genshin Impact

The best artifact set to pair with Zhongli is Tenacity of the Millelith. Especially when used in harmony with Staff of Homa, this artifact set will increase your HP and boost the attack power of your entire party after elemental skill hits. The Archaic Petra artifact set paired with the Noblesse Oblige is also good to boost Zhongli’s Geo abilities.

Best Team for Zhongli in Genshin Impact

The best team to highlight Zhongli is one paired with another powerful Geo user. Though there are some great new characters to consider, Albedo is the perfect Geo companion to Zhongli. Albedo basically boosts all Geo abilities, helps abilities recharge faster, and can gather enemies together for quick kills. With Zhongli as the main DPS and Albedo as the support, you’ll be unstoppable. For your healer and more support, Bennett is a great option. He can create a large area that will boost your attack while healing you. And lastly, pick Childe for your Sub-DPS as he will boost Zhongli’s normal attack power.

You can also consider adding the Geo Traveler to the team to boost Geo attacks or Ningguang for more Geo support and damage. By picking any of the above characters for your team, you will be showcasing the bets of Zhongli.

And that is how to build the best Zhongli in Genshin Impact. For more on all things Genshin Impact, like updates, new locations, and new characters, check out our Genshin Impact guides.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.