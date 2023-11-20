Image: Bethesda

Starfield offers players the chance to explore the vast expanse of space in a variety of different ships. However, out of the multitude of options, Class C ships possess the most powerful ship reactors. That said, not all Class C ships are the same. Here are the best Class C ships in Starfield, ranked.

Best Class C Ships to Pilot in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

5. Vindicator III

If it’s your first time piloting a Class C ship, the Vindicator III is your best bet. The ship can accommodate a total of six people. It’s got a reliable reactor, a decent shield, and an impressive collection of self-defense weapons. Once you get the hang of your new ship, you can modify it to suit your needs.

Fuel Cargo Reactor Crew Hull Shield Jump BAL LAS PAR Cost 400 700 38C 6 1313 1215 20 66 20 0 430,525

4. Nimitz III

If you’re on a budget but still want some of that Class C ship action then Nimitz III is the way to go. With a sturdy hull and shield, the upgraded version of the Nimitz certainly doesn’t disappoint. Despite the price tag, Nimitz manages to deliver incredible firepower like the pricier ships in its class.

Fuel Cargo Reactor Crew Hull Shield Jump BAL LAS PAR Cost 1010 1020 38C 6 1314 1190 22 162 16 0 356,275

3. Stronghold

The Stronghold is built like a tank. The ship promises impressive cargo space. Hull and Shield stats are equally impressive. However, it only comes with two weapons, with the option to add a third one. The ship’s design makes it a perfect choice for when you’re focused on making safe deliveries rather than taking on enemies.

Fuel Cargo Reactor Crew Hull Shield Jump BAL LAS PAR Cost 2200 2360 27C 6 1047 1600 30 48 36 0 400,125

2. Abyss Trekker

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Abyss Trekker is an absolute death machine despite its size. With 96 missiles and 162 ballistic, the Abyss Trekker packs a decent amount of firepower. However, the ship’s cargo capacity is the lowest in the class. The ship also has lower Hull and Shield capabilities. But Abyss Trekker compensates for its shortcomings by dealing significant damage and allowing easy maneuverability since it’s the lightest in its class.

Fuel Cargo Reactor Crew Hull Shield Jump BAL LAS PAR Cost 950 340 27C 6 1031 1600 25 162 – 38 365,525

1 . Narwhal

Image: attackofthefanboy

Narwhal is the priciest Class C ship in Starfield and the best. With 114 ballistic and 82 missiles, the ship is armed to the teeth. Additionally, Narwhal promises hull and shield strength, crew accommodation, and fuel efficiency. It’s perfect for all kinds of missions, combat and exploration-based alike, if you can afford the price tag.

Fuel Cargo Reactor Crew Hull Shield Jump BAL LAS PAR Cost 560 1760 36C 7 2118 995 320 114 24 0 432,620

Remember you get your money’s worth with Class C. You can’t go wrong regardless of what new ship you buy.

- This article was updated on November 20th, 2023