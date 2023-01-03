Gamers worldwide are fans of the Steyr AUG, and although Modern Warfare 2 players did not get the official version, the HCR 56 is what every AUG fan can ask for. The HCR 56 is the LMG version of the STB 556, and it carries many advantages that its assault version offers, so get ready to build the best HCR 56 loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

The Best HCR 56 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The HCR 56 is one of the many LMG options in Modern Warfare 2, and luckily to fans of the LMG category, the HCR 56 is one of the few options that can compete with monsters like the RAAL LMG and the RPK. So if you want to stick with the HCR 56, follow our loadout.

For barrels, players should use the Bruen Turaco 686 MM barrel. Improving the weapon’s bullet velocity, recoil control, and stealth at the cost of some damage range, movement, and aim down sight speed. This barrel will be perfect for players who prefer to engage enemies at medium ranges, taking advantage of players using SMGs and shotguns.

For lasers, the VLK LZR 7MW is the perfect option for this LMG. This laser improves the weapon’s aiming stability, aiming down sight, and sprint to fire speed at the expense of being exposed by the weapon’s laser.

For under barrels, players will equip the Phase-3 grip. The Phase-3 grip improves the LMGs hip fire accuracy, recoil, and aiming stability at the expense of some aim-down sight and movement speed. No one expects to be gliding and sliding through the map with an LMG, so these cons will not harm the weapon too much.

For Rear Grips, players will equip the STIP-40 grip. This grip will help with the gun’s recoil at the expense of some aiming stability. Landing shots at medium ranges can be difficult if players deal with harsh recoil.

For optics, players should use the Aim OP-V4. This optic allows players to acquire enemies at medium ranges without dealing with the bulky iron sights the LMG offers, giving players a clear view and helping them track enemies with ease.

If you followed our HCR 56 build you should have the following attachments:

Barrel: Bruen Turaco 686 MM

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Under barrel: Phase-3 grip

Rear Grips: STIP-40 grip

Optics: Aim OP-V4

This LMG can not compete with SMGs and Shotguns, so players should consider equipping the Overkill perk and go for a VEL 46 or a Lachmann Sub. Both options can be deadly at close range if players go for the right build. For Tactical and Lethal equipment, players should use the Flash and Frag Grenade combo. These grenades have provided value to thousands of players, so they should be enough for you in your next matches.

Perks

For base perks, players should use the Scavenger and Overkill perks. LMGs tend to go through lots of ammo, so being able to pick up ammo from dead enemies will keep them in the fight for longer. Overkill allows players to carry a second primary weapon, something necessary with a heavy LMG like this.

For Bonus and Ultimate perks, players should equip Fast Hands and Quick Fix. The former allows players to reload, use, and swap equipment and weapons faster, something players will need after emptying the HCR 56 mag. Quick Fix allows players to trigger health regeneration as soon as they kill an enemy, giving players a better chance of survival when encountering many enemies.

Field Upgrades

For Field Upgrades, we recommend players use the Portable Radar or the Suppression Mine. Both options are great for holding long hallways and objectives. Information is power, and with the Portable Radar, players will have the advantage of knowing from where enemies will come out. The Suppression Mine slows and disrupts enemy vision when triggered, giving players a better chance of dealing with them.

The HCR 56 can be a fierce weapon in the right hands and with the right equipment, and this is why you should consider following our guide, so you can start improving your K/D and gameplay experience.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2023