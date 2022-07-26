MultiVersus has been getting a lot of attention today due to the fact that the open beta is now available for everyone. There are a lot of characters for you to obtain and many characters have different prices compared to others so be sure to research each character before you decide upon what one you may want to get first if you’re choosing a certain character for strategy. Arya Stark is one character that many players will want to get as quickly as possible in the experience. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about the best perks for Arya Stark in MultiVersus.

Best Perks for Arya Stark in MultiVersus

There are a lot of perks available in MultiVersus so knowing what perks to be utilizing for various characters will be essential for getting as many wins as you can within the game. The table below will take you through some of the best perks for Arya Stark.

Perk Name Benefit Triple Jump Arya’s attacks are extremely powerful and being able to remain in the air for longer will certainly give you a great advantage. When you hit an enemy in mid-air with this perk equipped, you will be able to jump an extra time. Be sure to make sure you perform the attacks you need to in the air when you get the chance to and you will be able to catch the enemy unaware of the fact you can jump an extra time when they try to attack again. Lumpy Space Pump Combining this signature perk with the Triple Jump perk will almost make you practically unstoppable when in the air. This perk will increase your knockback potential towards enemies when you attack them while you are in the air. Up, Up, and A-Slay A shared perk that will increase damage by 5% so if you are getting those air attacks with the previous perks equipped then expect your enemy to be flying all of the screen! Painted Target Another excellent signature perk for Arya, this perk will increase your damage time and time again for each hit you are able to inflict on the enemy. When you get those combos going, it’s going to be a lot more brutal for the other player. Slippery Customer This perk will reduce the dodge cooldown for you which will especially help you in the air even more so you can get more attacks on the enemy after you have dodged their attacks. Hit ‘Em While They’re Down With this perk you will actually get an increase damage of 5% towards any debuffed enemies so again it will essentially allow you to utilize Arya’s attacks in the best way for the stage you are on.

There are excellent signature perks for Arya Stark so combining such an ability with the other great perks will certainly give you an opportunity to cause a lot of chaos on the battlefield and get an advantage over others when attacking within the experience. It’s time to go and get equipping the best loadout possible!

MultiVersus is available at this very moment in Open Beta form for the platforms of PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on July 26th, 2022