Garnet is a fan favorite from the Steven Universe universe and she is pretty great in MultiVersus, especially with the right perks. If you’re looking for what her best moves are and how to effectively player her, we’ve got the guide for you. Here are the best perks for Garnet in MultiVersus.

Best Perks for Garnet in MultiVersus

Garnet is a Bruiser and, with her kit, is very effective at throwing punches. Though she does have some interesting specials that can rescue her team, create AoE traps, and block projectiles, Garnet’s normal attacks have a lot of combo potential and are where she really shines.

With that in mind, here are the best perks for Garnet in MultiVersus no matter the game mode:

Marker – Garnet’s rocket gauntlets spawn a marker when they are destroyed. This marker is the same one placed with her ground special down attack called gem Dash and has the same qualities.

– Garnet’s rocket gauntlets spawn a marker when they are destroyed. This marker is the same one placed with her ground special down attack called gem Dash and has the same qualities. Percussive Punch Power – Deal 5% (or 10% if stacked) increased damage with horizontal knockback attacks.

– Deal 5% (or 10% if stacked) increased damage with horizontal knockback attacks. Wildcat Brawler – Deal 5% (or 10% if stacked) increased damage with melee ground attacks. Garnet can only equip this by unlocking Equip Ally Perks at Level 6.

– Deal 5% (or 10% if stacked) increased damage with melee ground attacks. Garnet can only equip this by unlocking Equip Ally Perks at Level 6. Speed Force Assist – Increase the team’s base movement speed by 4% (8% if stacked).

With these perks, Garnet is a powerhouse. By equipping Percussive Punch Power and Wildcat Brawler, you’ll be maximizing her powerful attacks. With Speed Force Assist, you’ll be able to close the distance to enemies a lot faster and Marker will allow you to rescue your teammates or surprise attack the enemy.

We have many more character guides on our MultiVersus page. If you want to master Reindog, Batman, or anyone else, we’ve got you covered. Along with character guides, we cover MultiVersus news, general questions, and so much more.

MultiVersus is out now for open beta on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC.