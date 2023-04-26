The Best Trailblazer (Destruction) Build In Honkai: Star Rail | Best Light Cones, Relics, and Team Composition

Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

The first character you will unlock, as well as Honkai: Star Rail‘s protagonist, the Trailblazer is a great multi-target Physical DPS who is capable of excelling in various stages of the game. But how should you build them? Now, here’s the best build for the Trailblazer (Destruction) in Honkai: Star Rail.

The Best Trailblazer Build In Honkai: Star Rail | Best Relics and Planar Ornaments

Given their ability to deal high amounts of damage, get an ATK% increase after triggering a Weakness Break, and their survivability and self-sustainability, the best relic set for the Trailblazer will be either a 4-piece Champion of Streetwise Boxing or a 4-piece Thief of Shooting Meteor.

The 4-piece Champion of Streetwise Boxing set will increase your Physical DMG by 10% and increase your ATK by 5% (lv1) after each attack or hit taken (Max 5 stacks).

Thief of Shooting Meteor, on the other hand, will increase your Break Effect by 32%. The set will also allow you to restore 3 energy after triggering a Weakness Break.

Related: The Best Natasha Build In Honkai: Star Rail | Best Light Cones, Relics, and Team Composition

Planar Ornament-wise, we recommend that you go with Inert Salsotto for an 8% increase in CRIT Rate and a 50% increase in Ultimate DMG.

Best Stats and Substats

Main star-wise, we recommend that you focus on CRIT Rate (Body), Physical DMG (Planar Sphere), and ATK% (Link Rope or Feet). As their set offers them a great boost in ATK% after Breaking enemies, as well as a CRIT Rate boost once their fourth Eidolon is unlocked, we will also be going with a Break Effect piece (either Link Rope or Feet).

To recap, you can check out the best stats for each Relic and Planar Ornament piece below:

Head: HP%

HP% Hands: ATK%

ATK% Body: CRIT Rate

CRIT Rate Feet: ATK% / Break Effect

ATK% / Break Effect Planar Sphere: Physical DMG

Physical DMG Link Rope: ATK% / Break Effect

Substat-wise, we recommend that you focus on CRIT DMG / Rate (it is vital to reach the 70+/100+ threshold), as well as on AK% and Break Effect.

The Best Light Cones for the Trailblazer (Destruction)

Given their role and kit, the best Light Cone for the Trailblazer is On the Fall of an Aeon, The Light Cone is then followed by Something Irreplaceable and Rye Under the Sun.

The Fall of an Aeon will allow the Trailblazer to have their ATK increased by 8% (lv1) after performing any kind of attack (up to 4 stacks). After triggering a weakness break, their DMG will also be increased by 12% (lv1) for the next 3 turns.

Something Irreplaceable will increase their ATK by 24% and allow them to restore HP equal to 8% of their attack after defeating an enemy or being hit (lv1). After triggering the second effect, your character will also have their overall DMG increased by 24% (lv1) until the end of their upcoming turn.

Rye Under the Sun, on the other hand, will increase the Trailblazer’s ATK by 12% as well as increase their CRIT Rate by 12% for 3 turns after defeating an enemy

Related: The Best March 7th Build In Honkai: Star Rail | Best Light Cones, Relics, and Team Compositions

To recap, here are the best Light Cones for the Trailblazer (Destruction), as well as a good 3-star pick:

Best Overall: On the Fall of an Aeonor (5-star)

On the Fall of an Aeonor (5-star) Best Alternatives: Something Irreplaceable (5-star) / Rye Under the Sun (4-star)

Something Irreplaceable (5-star) / Rye Under the Sun (4-star) 3-star Alternative: Collapsing Sky

Best Team Compositions for Physical Trailblazer in Honkai: Star Rail

Given their role as a multi-target and extremely self-sustainable Wekness Break-focused sub-DPS (especially while equipped by the right Light Cones), we recommend that you use the Trailblazer (Destruction) in teams featuring a main single-target DPS (like Seele, Dan Heng, and Sushang), a healer, and a buffer or debuffer.

- This article was updated on April 26th, 2023