The second wave of banners part of Genshin Impact‘s version 2.7 is here, giving players the chance to add not only Arataki Itto, but also the game’s new 4-star Electro sword user Kuki Shinobu to their team. But what are the best weapons for her? To answer that and more here are the best weapons for Kuki Shinobu.

The Best Weapons for Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact

As Kuki Shinobu can be built as either a Healer/Electro Support, a Physical DPS, a reaction-focused DPS, or an ATK-focused DPS/support, there are a few weapons that can work really well on her.

With that said, for a healer/support build, our main recommendation would be the 5-star Freedom-Sworn, followed by the 4-star Favonius Sword. For those looking to build her as a Physical DPS, our main recommendation would be either the 5-star sword Aquila Favonia or the 5-star Primordial Jade Cutter, followed by the 4-stars Prototype Rancour and The Black Sword. If you plan on using her as a reaction-focused character, we recommend the use of either the Freedom-Sworn 5-star, or the 4-stars Iron Sting (at R5), The Alley Flash, and Favonius Sword. Last but not least, our main recommendation for an ATK-focused DPS/support will be the Primordial Jade Cutter 5-star sword, followed by the 4-stars Lion’s Roar and The Black Sword.

To recap, here are the best weapons for Kuki Shinobu:

Healer/Electro Support: Freedom-Sworn (5-star) / Favonius Sword (4-star).

Freedom-Sworn (5-star) / Favonius Sword (4-star). ATK-focused DPS/Support : Primordial Jade Cutter (5-star) / Lion’s Roar (4-star) / The Black Sword (4-star).

: Primordial Jade Cutter (5-star) / Lion’s Roar (4-star) / The Black Sword (4-star). Physical DPS: Aquila Favonia (5-star) / Primordial Jade Cutter (5-star) / Prototype Rancour (4-star) / The Black Sword (4-star).

Aquila Favonia (5-star) / Primordial Jade Cutter (5-star) / Prototype Rancour (4-star) / The Black Sword (4-star). Reaction-focused Support: Freedom-Sworn (5-star) / Iron Sting (4-star) / The Alley Flash (4-star) / Favonius Sword (4-star).

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.