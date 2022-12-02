Are you wondering how to open the Contraband Pack in The Callisto Protocol? You received a Contraband Pack for pre-ordering The Callisto Protocol on your PlayStation. Great, but what do you do with it exactly? The Contraband Pack is an exclusive pre-order bonus that only PlayStation players can take advantage of. You also received the Retro Prisoner Skins for pre-ordering on a console platform. The skins are easy enough to use, but how do you actually utilize the Contraband Pack? Here is everything you need to know about opening the Contraband Pack in The Callisto Protocol.

The Callisto Protocol: How to Open Contraband Pack

The Contraband Pack is a pre-order bonus exclusive to PlayStation players. The pack is a fun play on items that regular players on other platforms will not have hence the contraband title. The advertisement for the pack states, “Trade in these items to upgrade weapons faster.” That sounds great and all, but how exactly do you do that? To open the Contraband Pack, you need to follow these instructions:

Make sure the Contraband Pack is in your inventory Head to a Reforge Sell your Contraband Pack to receive Callisto Credits Use these Callisto Credits to upgrade your weapons

That is it! You may have been weary about selling a pre-order bonus out of fear of losing anything special, but don’t worry! The pack is meant entirely for you to gain credits. It is as simple as selling the items contained in the Contraband Pack for Callisto Credits that you can use to upgrade your weapons. So now you can slay those Biophages like an absolute boss as Jacob Lee by upgrading your weapons as you see fit! This pre-order pack is helpful as you can use the Callisto Credits for what you want instead of being locked into something you may not like.

The Callisto Protocol is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022