The Entropy Centre: How To Complete Puzzle 0204

Before you’re able to make your way into Puzzle Room 3 in The Entropy Centre, clearing the hardest puzzle up to this point is mandatory. While the answer may seem impossible at first, it’s much easier than originally anticipated. Astra will even warn you that this puzzle has a high percentage of failure from other staff members, but it’s time to show her what you’re made of.

With Astra on your side, being able to stop and rewind time is something other puzzle games can’t offer to you. As you manipulate the world around you, making sure that you’ve gotten yourself accustomed to what your new weapon is capable of is key to solving this tricky puzzle.

How To Solve The 0204 Puzzle In The Entropy Centre

When entering the room, you’ll notice two pressure plates, with one having a cube nearby. Make your way up to the cube, and grab it while making your way over to the sliding plate that is on the wall. You’ll want to place this cube directly on the plate and make your way back to the pressure plate. Stand on top of it, and watch as your cube make its way across the room.

Once your cube has made its way across the wall, you’ll want to rewind time until it is directly above the other pressure plate. You can remove yourself from the plate you are standing on, and make sure that you have enough room between your cube and the sliding platform. Press the ‘Stop Rewind’ button, watch as the cube falls onto the pressure plate, and opens the door for you to leave.

While this may sound simple on paper, it is something that takes you by surprise when you first encounter it. The majority of the puzzles up to this point have been quite simple, so this may be the first head-scratcher that you encounter in the game. Once you get stuck in the Entropy Market, things ramp up even further from that point. You’ve got a long way to go before you reach the end of your journey, so keep your thinking cap strapped on.

The Entropy Centre is available November 3rd on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022