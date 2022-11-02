How Long Is The Entropy Centre? Chapter & Puzzles List

When searching the market for a new puzzle game to lose yourself in, make sure that you’re checking into The Entropy Centre. With a variety of different cubes at your disposal as you rewind time to stop the destruction of Earth, you may be wondering how long you have until the Cataclysm happens.

From the moment you get your talking gun companion, you’ll be served head-scratchers that will leave you asking for more. But, can you save the world in an afternoon, or will this be a multiple-day affair? You can’t turn back the clock in real life, so find out how long you’ll need to clear The Entropy Centre here!

How Long Does It Take To Beat The Entropy Centre?

Depending on the type of puzzle wizard you are, you’ll need to set aside around 10 to 15 hours to complete this title in full. While you may be able to rush through in less time, the average player will need to devote a bit more time to this puzzling adventure title. Each Puzzle Room contains anywhere from 4 to 5 puzzles, and small environmental puzzles can showcase the creativity of the world around you.

In total, there are 15 Chapters to play through, as well as a dramatic ending that brings things to their true light. While some chapters may be a bit shorter, containing 4 or fewer puzzles, later game chapters start including 5 or more. As you rewind and stop time to solve these brain benders, you’ll have a head start on some of the more challenging early-game puzzles, such as obtaining the Supply Room Power Supply, and how to escape from the Entropy Market.

While learning about your specific situation, you’ll come across many different instances where you’ll learn the truth behind your sudden arrival in The Entropy Centre. Make sure that you’ve cleared some time from your schedule because it is a worthy successor to its clear inspiration.

The Entropy Centre is available November 3rd on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022