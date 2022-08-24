The Finals: How to Join the Early Playtest on PC

The Finals was revealed at Gamescom 2022 and many were wanting to find out more about the experience the second it was showcased; it is no wonder why — there was only a short glimpse shown for the game but it was thrilling to watch all the same. At the end of the trailer, it was clear that people could sign up for an early playtest. This guide article is going to take you through everything you need to know about how to actually sign up for The Finals Early Playtest and moreover register your interest in the game.

Joining The Finals Early Playtest

At the moment you will only be able to request access to the playtest through Steam. Follow this link to go to the official steam page and when there, scroll down until you observe a section with a green button that mentions ‘Request Access’. Click on that and afterward there will be a pop-up informing you that you can confirm your request to join the playtest when it is ready. Make sure to confirm that and you are set to go.

When the early playtest rolls around, you will get an email if selected to join the playtest when it is time for more people to join. It will be exciting to learn more about this game as time goes on. The overall aesthetic and theming all look excellent and will be sure to spark interest from many. The early playtest will certainly allow for a lot more explanation about what the game will offer for those who want to play through a new experience. In the meantime, while waiting, there were lots of other games showcased at Gamescom this year and it was a brilliant showcase all around.

The Finals will be available in early playtest form for Steam/PC.