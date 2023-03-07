The Finals: Release Date, Beta Sign-Up, and More

Image: Embark Studios

The Finals is an upcoming FPS game that has been touted for its crisp gunplay and environmental destruction, similar to games like Battlefield. It’s definitely garnered the attention of many, so the levels of hype for this game are pretty high. In any case, here’s what you need to know about the beta periods for The Finals along with its release date, and more!

How to Sign Up For The Finals Beta

Currently, The Finals is in its closed beta phase. The only way you can get in is by signing up via Steam or through the SteelSeries GG app giveaway (while supplies last!). If you try to get a key via Steam, there is a chance that you may not get a key for the game.

Your best bet is to use the SteelSeries app before codes run out. With how popular the game is on Twitch, you should jump on that quickly. This beta runs until March 21, so you have just about two weeks to see what the game is all about.

What is the Release Date For The Finals?

There isn’t a set release date for the game yet, but it’s expected to come out sometime this year, 2023. Since the game is in closed beta right now, we can also expect there to be an open beta period where it’ll be more available to people at least on PC.

What Platforms Will The Finals Be On?

This game is currently only going through a beta test on PC. Eventually, as we get closer to the game’s full launch, people on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles will be able to play. It’s not coming to previous generation systems. People on PS4 and Xbox One will have to either upgrade to current-gen or play the game on PC.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023