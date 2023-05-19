The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Update 1.1.1 Patch Notes

TOTK's first patch is here!

May 18th, 2023 by Diego Perez
The first post-launch update for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is here and it brings a small handful of appreciated fixes to Nintendo’s smash hit sequel. Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most advanced Zelda games ever made, pushing the Nintendo Switch to its limits with insane puzzles and Korok torture machines, so Tears of the Kingdom was bound to have a few issues. The base game is surprisingly stable, but this patch remedies a few issues that some players may have run into while exploring post-Upheaval Hyrule. Here’s everything new with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom update 1.1.1.

The Legend of Zelda TOTK Update 1.1.1 Patch Notes

The changelog is short, but here’s the full list of fixes added with the latest patch for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

  • Fixed issue where, sometimes, the player could not clear main quest “The Closed Door,” even if they fulfilled the conditions to advance the quest.
    • If you have already encountered this issue, you will be able to clear the quest by downloading this update data.
  • Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

This update is currently rolling out for all Nintendo Switch users, so you should see it automatically pop up in your download queue. If you’re not seeing it, it may help to close Tears of the Kingdom if it is currently running and attempt to open the game again. If all else fails, you can press the plus button while hovering over the game’s icon on the Switch home screen and manually check for an update.

While Nintendo’s changelog is brief and undetailed for the most part (it would have been nice to know more about the “several issues” that have been addressed), one major change was highlighted in the patch notes. A major bug with the main story quest “The Closed Door” has been fixed, so players who were unable to continue their journeys will now be able to progress through the story after installing this patch.

- This article was updated on May 18th, 2023

