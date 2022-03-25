It isn’t ever told to you how to claim your pre-order and Deluxe Edition DLC bonuses in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Because of this, you can go a long time without realizing you’re missing out on your well-deserved loot. Getting it isn’t hard, but knowing where to look is. Because of that, here is your guide on how to claim your pre-order and Deluxe Edition DLC bonuses in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

How to Claim Pre-Order and Deluxe Edition DLC Bonuses

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has many editions to choose from and all of them offer some great loot packages. In order to unlock them in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll need to start your game. The bonuses are only found in your mail which is only accessible in-game.

Once you are in-game, press start and select Social. Then, scroll over to Mail and accept all of your glorious bonus content. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to use all of the great cosmetic bonuses like the Dragon Lord pack in your initial character creator. But, fear not, because you can always change your character in-game.

After you have accepted all of your pre-order and Deluxe Edition DLC bonuses in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you can now resume your game and check your backpack. If you pre-ordered the game, you’ll receive the Skullantir Spell which is a Legendary Conjura at level 15. What it does is summon a floating skeleton skull to hover around you and deal Dark Magic damage that heals you. Needless to say, it is really good and really cool.

If your bonus items don’t appear in your backpack or in the character customizer, you’ll need to progress in the story a bit more. It is unfortunate that the game doesn’t tell you any of this, but as you level up, you’ll get closer and closer to unlocking your bonus content. Before you know it, you’ll have all of the weapons and customizations that you paid for.

And that is basically everything you need to know about claiming your pre-order and Deluxe Edition DLC bonuses and content in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. If you’re curious about other things that aren’t explicitly told to you in the game or if you want to know the secrets to getting gold fast or leveling up fast, check out our Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands guides.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.