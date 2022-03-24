Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Is the Chaotic Great Edition Worth It?

There are several options when it comes to buying the newest Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands game and the highest is the Chaotic Great Edition. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition includes everything from the Standard Edition and the Next-Level Edition. But, is everything included in it worth the asking price? Let’s find out in this guide on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Pre-Order and Other Editions

In order to get a full grasp on if the Chaotic Great Edition is worth it, we need to understand what is included with the pre-order and other editions of the game. For starters, if you pre-order Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll get a nice Gold Hero Armor Pack for your troubles. If you have a Shift account, you can also claim the Town Crier Pack to be used in the game.

The two editions below the Chaotic Great Edition of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are the Standard Edition and the Next-Level Edition. As to be expected, the Standard Edition of the game goes for $59.99 and only includes the base game. That isn’t to say there isn’t enough side quests and explosive co-op mayhem to enjoy with the base game.

The Next-Level Edition is the next… level. This edition goes for $69.99 and includes the Dragon Lord Pack. Here is everything included in the Dragon Lord Pack:

The Apex – Legendary Weapon

– Legendary Weapon Skullantir – Legendary Spell

– Legendary Spell Tyrant Attire Armor

Villain’s Visage Face Preset

Death’s Head Makeup Pack

Emperor of the Dead Banner Set

Kwartz Hero Statue Material

Players will have access to all of this content right when they launch into Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. With that out of the way, here is what you can expect from the Chaotic Great Edition and if it is worth it.

Is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition Worth It?

The first thing to know about Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition is that it includes all of the previous content included in both Standard and Next-Level Editions. The reason why it is Chaotic Great is that for $89.99 you also get the Season Pass and the Butt Stallion Pack. First, the Season Pass includes four post-launch content drops which already has guaranteed a seventh class and four DLC stories. Here is what is included in the Butt Stallion Pack:

Diamond Guard Armor Preset

Crystal Glitter Makeup Pack

Adamant Throne Banner Set

Diamond Hero Statue Material

With all of that said, it is really up to you if the Chaotic Great Edition is worth it. If you love Borderlands and see yourself playing the campaign again and again with new multiclass characters, then definitely get the Chaotic Great Edition. The content included with the Chaotic Great Edition is worth it; Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a well-reviewed game. The only risk in getting the Chaotic Great Edition is whether or not you’re game.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available on March 25, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.