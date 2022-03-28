Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: How to Solve Tangledrift Rune Puzzle

As you make the trek through the wild and wacky worlds of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll find yourself partaking in a plethora of different activities. From little things like increasing the size of your backpack, all the way up to Multiclassing, you’ll find a large amount of content in the world of Bunkers & Badasses. However, one thing that you’ll also come across in this land are puzzles, and some are not built as equally as others.

Welcome to the Tangledrift Rune puzzle, and it may leave you scratching your head, questioning what you’ll need to do to progress. That’s where we come into the picture, and we are here today to help you find the best solution to this puzzling puzzle, and how to continue on to the better times ahead!

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Tangledrift Rune Puzzle Solution

As you begin the quest “Walk the Stalk“, you’ll need to approach the large Beanstalk and make your way down it, and once you reach the bottom, you’ll come across a village. To start this puzzle up, you’ll need to approach the person near the large purple beanstalks, and they will trigger the start of the rune puzzle. What you’ll need to do at this point, is get yourself to the ready, as you’ll need to activate three runes in a specific order within a time-limit, or you’ll have to start over again.

The first one you’ll see is going to be near your starting location, and you’ll want to head towards the glowing green light in the distance. You’ll come across some different varieties of enemies in this time, so you’ll want to fight them and gather their loot, as every rune you touch adds more time to your timer, allowing you a little bit of time to experiment and fight the foes of the area.

You’ll want to hop on the bale of hay to reach the ledge, and you’ll be able to get the first rune, and you’ll be transported back to the start of the level, with some extra time to boot. Quickly turn, and you’ll see a new beacon of light to follow, you’ll want to make your way towards the house, and you’ll have secured the second rune.

The third one is going to be the trickiest to get your hands on since you’ll need to partake in a little bit of platforming to get your hands on it. Close to your starting location, you’ll see the third and final rune, coming out of a well that is down on the surface level. You’ll need to carefully make your way off of the platform that you’re on, hit the third rune to complete this quest, and receive a pile of loot!

You’ll be able to attempt this as many times as you’d like, and the opportunity to get yourself stocked up for the future is a great thing for any player, so get your fingers ready, and get to running!

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.