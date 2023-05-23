Toto Lake Location in Zelda TOTK

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

In order to free the Zora domain from the effects of the Gloom and complete the region’s main storyline in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Link will be tasked with finding the scholar Jiahto in Toto Lake. But where is the lake located exactly? Now, here’s the location of Toto Lake in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK), as well as how to get there.

Toto Lake Location: Where to Find Toto Lale in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You will be able to find Toto Lake in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in the center of the cliffs leading to Zora’s Domain, in the spot showcased below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Now that you know its exact location, the fastest path to Toto Lake can be taken by heading west through the cliffs from Mipha Court, or from the Ihen-a Shrine. You can also reach the area easily by teleporting to the Upland Zonara Skyview Tower and then following the cliffs northeast.

On the way, don’t forget to defeat all Blue Liuzalfos you find, as their horm can be used to make and enhance the game’s many katanas.

Related: How to Fix Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Once in the area, you will be able to spot Jiahto inside a broad cave featuring the mural below. After talking to him, you will trigger The Broken Slate quest.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

How to Solve The Broken Slate Puzzle in TOTK

After talking to Jiahto and triggering The Broken Slate quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will be able to complete it by heading right toward the missing piece shown below. After finding the piece, you will be able to get rid of the sludge covering it by throwing a Chuchu Jelly (water).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

After doing so, you will be able to solve the puzzle by using the Ultrahand in order to place the missing piece in the mural in the position showcased below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

This guide was made while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Ver 1.1.1) on a Nintendo Switch OLED.

- This article was updated on May 23rd, 2023