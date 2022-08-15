Tower of Fantasy: How To Claim Discord Nitro Avatar Pack

Tower of Fantasy has plenty of codes out there for you to redeem for free items. While most of the codes can be found on social media, some stuff is rewarded to subscribers to specific services. In this case, Discord Nitro users were given a code for a free avatar and frame in Tower of Fantasy. Let’s go over how you can redeem codes in Tower of Fantasy and what you get from them.

How to Redeem Discord Nitro Avatar Pack Code in Tower of Fantasy

Many Discord Nitro users may have noticed the notification that a new reward was added to their inventory and that reward is a code for an avatar pack in Tower of Fantasy. Unlike most games, the code redemption isn’t found in the shop where you purchase Gold Nucleus or Dark Crystals.

To redeem any codes for Tower of Fantasy you will need to venture over to the gift section. This can be found right next to the shop icon when you are in the game. From there you will want to go to the rewards tab at the bottom. Normally you would accept your log-in bonus and other event items from here. On the side list, you will see the exchange option. This is where you will want to put in any codes you have for the game, be it the Discord Nitro rewards or any reward codes you find.

You will be told if the code is accepted or if the code is expired once you put it in and submit it. You can then find your rewards in your friend’s list mailbox, not the regular mailbox that you access from the button under the map. To get to your friend’s mailbox you will need to go into your friend’s list and select the mail tab, here you should find any reward codes that you redeemed and you can quickly claim them all with the button at the bottom as well as clean up the empty letters.

If you have Discord Nitro you will want to make sure you redeem the code before November 9th to get your rewards. Redeeming the code will get you a White Gauze Eye Mask for your avatar to wear as well as five SR Relic shard boxes and 8,888 Gold to use as you see fit. If you need any more help with Tower of Fantasy make sure to check out our other guides.

Tower of Fantasy is available on PC, IOS and Android.