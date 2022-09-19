Tower of Fantasy: How to Make Caviar Potato Balls

Tower of Fantasy gives players the ability to fully explore a wide array of environments, featuring various types of enemies, many treasures, and of course, many different ingredients, the latter of which can be used to cook a wide variety of different dishes. With that said, among the many dishes players can cook, the Caviar Potato Balls entrée is among the best, as the dish both regenerates Satiety and increases your physical attack by a fair amount. But how can you cook the dish? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s how to cook Caviar Potato Balls in Tower of Fantasy.

Tower of Fantasy Caviar Potato Balls Recipe

You can cook the Caviar Potato Balls entrée in Tower of Fantasy by gathering 1 ounce of Caviar and 1 potato. Once you have gathered each of the ingredients, you just need to head to any cooking robot available and then select Creation, which will allow you to select the said ingredients and then cook the dish, thus permanently unlocking its recipe. When cooking the dish for the first time, we recommend that you use as many ingredients as possible, so that you can rule out any possibility of failing during the process.

To recap, here are all the ingredients needed to cook the dish in Tower of Fantasy:

1x Caviar

1x Potato

Where to Find Caviar

You can get Caviar in Tower of Fantasy by defeating Ravagers all around the world of Aida. But be aware, as, since the ingredient is a rare drop, you may need to kill a few dozen enemies before actually getting a single one.

Now that you know how to cook Caviar Potato Balls in Tower of Fantasy, don’t forget to also check out how to cook the limited dish Pan-Fried Salmon, as well as what each character’s favorite dishes are.

You can play Tower of Fantasy right now on PC, Android, and IOS.