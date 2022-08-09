Tower of Fantasy PS4 and PS5 Release Date: When Does the Console Port Release?

Tower of Fantasy is on the way and the release date is just around the corner. With excitement from fans swarming the hype trains destined for another RPG, this game certainly has a lot of expectations to hopefully meet. One thing is for certain, it likely is going to be an amazing time. Furthermore, with the game only to be released on PC and Mobile devices, for the time being, many fans may be wondering when the Tower of Fantasy PlayStation release date will be.

Tower of Fantasy PlayStation Release Date

At the moment, there is no official confirmed release date for the PlayStation/console port of the experience. Nonetheless, there has indeed been a comment made by the developers that the game was under consideration for development for consoles when translated from Japanese. This information was said earlier in the year and since then there has been an additional word about a release for consoles.

Through the game’s official Discord, developers noted that the game had no plans for a console release. There is still some possibility that if the game gets a lot of positive reception and attention that perhaps the game may get a console/PlayStation release at some time in the future. This can still be taken with a grain of salt as there is no absolute guarantee that we will get a PlayStation release. Although, as with any game, information about ports can arrive unexpectedly so there are still possibilities for the game getting onto other platforms.

In the meantime, you can still play through the game on mobile and PC. Whether you are going to be exploring the world a lot or simply learning everything about the many characters available and their fighting styles.

Tower of Fantasy is scheduled for release tomorrow on August the 10th and will be playable for Android, IOS, and PC.