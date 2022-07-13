Transcendent Rhino Location in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak is full of collectibles for crafting or for currency. The Transcendent Rhino is one such collectible that is very hard to find. After you’re done collecting Twisted Stiffbones, here is everything you need to know about the Transcendent Rhino and how to catch it in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak.

All Transcendent Rhino Locations in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

The Transcendent Rhino is an incredibly rare beetle that can only be collected in the Flooded Forest on Mast Rank Expeditions or Quests. In order to catch them, you’ll need to get lucky. Transcendent Rhinos are very similar to shiny Pokemon.

In order to get Transcendent Rhinos, you need to collect Shiny Rhinos. The areas marked on the map above show you were to collect all 5 Shiny Rhinos in the Flooded Forest. They are found on trees and the one at the top of the temple requires an explosive barrel to break through the wall.

Every time you collect a Shiny Rhino, it has a one-in-three chance of becoming a Transcendent Rhino. In order to farm Transcendent Rhinos, make your way through the Flooded Forest collecting Shiny Rhinos, wait 5 minutes for them all to respawn, and then do it again. Keep trying until you get lucky finding a Transcendent Rhino.

What Are Transcendent Rhinos Used For?

Transcendent Rhinos reward you with 650 Kamura Points. They are also required for some side quests, so follow the formula outlined above to get them. Good luck hunting for them all and remember it is all a matter of time and luck before you get the Transcendent Rhinos you need.

If you’re looking for more Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak help, check out our Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak page. We cover large monster battles, other collectibles like the Prized Pelt, and much more.

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak is available now on PC and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on July 13th, 2022