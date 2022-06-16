V Rising June 16 Patch Notes

A new update is available for V Rising today, June 16, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update contains a handful of new features and bug fixes in addition to a wide array of balance adjustments for most weapons and abilities in the game. If you’re a PVP V Rising player, then the balance adjustments are the highlight of the patch, making certain skills and strategies more effective. Those that play on a private server with friends or on their own still get some new things in this update though, such as the ability to dismantle floors and borders next to walls without having to destroy the walls first. Here’s everything new with the June 16 V Rising update.

V Rising June 16 Update Patch Notes

Here’s the full list of patch notes for this V Rising update directly from Steam.

New Features

Players can now dismantle floors and borders that are next to walls/pillars without having to dismantle any wall/pillar first, as long as this does not leave any wall/pillar without a floor connection (#305517).

Localization has been added for Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, and Turkish.

The localization for Portuguese – Brazil, French, German, Simplified Chinese, and Spanish has been updated to be more accurate and up to date.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where it was possible to jump over walls in certain cases.

Fixed a crash that could occur when voice muting players.

Fixed a bug that could sometimes cause players to not be able to connect to servers (related to #304262, but not expected to solve all reported cases).

Improved error handling and error feedback when the server saves the game world (related to #304262 and #304381 but is not expected to solve all reported cases).

Added more validation and safety checks to catch more types of rare errors while saving.

If the server fails to save, all active players on the server now get a chat notification containing basic information about the type of error that was encountered.

The server no longer uses the Windows temp folder while saving the world. It instead saves the temporary files to a neighboring folder to the target save path.

Fixed an issue where some font characters were displayed with the wrong font in Hungarian and French (among other languages).

Fixed an issue where territory and buildings had a chance of not getting destroyed with their castle if they were constructed at a large enough distance from the Castle Heart (#306085, #305657).

Fixed an issue where the screen could slowly turn dark (#304465, #304266).

Fixed a crash that some players experienced when launching the game due to a video player crash. If you are experiencing a launch crash before the cinematic plays, you can turn videos off by entering -noVideo as a launch option to the game (related to #304250 but not expected to solve all reported cases).

Balance Changes

General

Vermin Salve is no longer interrupted by damage during the cast time (will still break during the buff duration if the player takes damage).

Scholar Blood

Spell Power bonus reduced to 10-20% from 12-25%.

Free Cast chance reduced to 15% from 20%.

Mounted Combat

Melee damage done when mounted is reduced by 30%.

Blood

Veil of Blood

Healing increased to 6% from 5%.

Unholy

Corpse Explosion

Damage increased to 140% from 125%.

Fading snare duration increased to 1.5s from 1s.

Cooldown reduced to 10 seconds from 12 seconds.

Unstable Mosquito

Damage increased to 70% from 60%.

Veil of Bones

Initial projectile damage increased to 75% from 25%.

Max bounces reduced to 3 from 4.

Each bounce now reduces the damage of the next bounce by 25%.

Illusion

Spectral Wolf

Damage increased to 125% from 100%.

Cooldown increased to 8 seconds from 7 seconds.

Mirror Strike

Cast time reduced to 0.7 seconds from 1 second.

Chaos

Chaos Barrier

Projectile damage reduced to 50% from 70%.

Chaos Volley

Cooldown increased to 8 seconds from 7 seconds.

Projectile damage reduced to 110% from 125%.

Power Surge

Shield absorb reduced to 120% from 150%.

Veil of Chaos

Cooldown increased to 9 seconds from 8 seconds.

Illusion area damage reduced to 40% from 50%.

Merciless Charge

Cast time reduced to 0.7 seconds from 0.8 seconds.

Fixed an issue where the player got locked in position for a short duration when the area effect triggered early during the dash.

Frost

Crystal Lance

Projectile Damage increased to 190% from 150%.

Cast time reduced to 1.2 seconds from 1.4 seconds.

Cooldown reduced to 7 seconds from 8 seconds.

Splinter damage reduced to 40% from 50%.

Ice Nova

Cooldown reduced to 10 seconds from 12 seconds.

Veil of Frost

Nova of frost damage reduced to 30% from 50%.

Arctic Leap

Fixed an issue where Arctic Leap could hit the same target twice.

Damage reduced to 200% from 225%.

Weapons

Crossbow

Crossbow bolts no longer deal less damage than a normal shot after using a Veil of Frost, Unholy, or Blood.

Spear

A Thousand Spears Damage per hit reduced to 25% from 30% (200% total damage from 240%).

Harpoon Cast time reduced to 0.7 seconds from 0.8 seconds. Damage increased to 90% from 70%.



Axe

X-Strike Incapacitate duration from intersecting hit reduced to 1 second from 2 seconds. Damage per axe hit reduced to 80% from 85%.



Mace

Crushing Blow Damage increased to 150% from 110%.

Smack Cooldown reduced to 8 seconds from 9 seconds.



Sword

Whirlwind Damage per hit reduced to 30% from 35% (150% total from 175%).

Shockwave Cast time increased to 0.7 seconds from 0.6 seconds. Damage per teleport strike reduced to 20% from 25% (60% total from 75%).



Slashers

Elusive Strike Damage per hit increased to 70% from 60%.

Camouflage Incapacitate duration reduced to 2.5 seconds from 3 seconds.



V Rising is available now in early access on Steam.