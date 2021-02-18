Valheim – Best Food Combo

There is a good number of food recipes you can unlock within the beautiful world of Valheim, ranging from hot stews to more simple things, like plain bread. Making them is one thing, as it’s quite easy it simply cook a recipe, but since you are able to have buffs from three different recipes at one time, it could be tricky to find a correct mixture. For reference, here is the full list of all the food recipes you can unlock.

Which are the best food combos, by category.

Best combo for increasing Maximum Stamina

Stamina and Health are the two most important stats you can increase, especially the first one. Stamina is lietrally used to anything you do in the game, even increasing your Weapon levels fast, so it’s crucial to have it as high as possible. Best combination would be:

Fish Wraps

Lox Meat Pie

Serpent Stew

Best combo for increasing Maximum Health

Similarly to Stamina, Health is also vital to survive in the wildlife of Valheim. Best combo is:

Blood Pudding

Lox Meat Pie

Serpent Stew

Best combo for increasing Maximum Healing Regeneration

Healing per second can significantly help with staying out in the wild for longer periods of time, and to tackle enemies that need some kiting. Here is the best combo:

Honey

Any of the foloowing: Fish Wraps, Lox Meat Pie, Blood Pudding, Serpent Stew

While the above are the literal best at their respective fields, you can try min-maxing other stuff to see other potential good results. Besides, don’t forget that these recipes need ingredients, and some of them need quite a few rare of them. Meaning that while they could be the best mixtures, they may not be the most practical ones for daily use. Stay tuned for more food recipes and combinations, as the game is still in development.

Valheim is now available through Steam Early Access.