Valheim – How to Fast Travel

After spending dozens of hours running around in the huge worlds of Valheim, or sat on top of your Raft for who knows how long while traversing through waters, I bet you started wondering if there is any other way to go from place to place, like a Fast Travel feature or something similar. If you did, well good for you since this function is indeed available. It needs some farming to get started though, since you will need to crate yourself some Portals.

How to Fast Travel with Portals.

In order to Fast Travel to different areas, you first need to create a Portal to each location. To do so, you need to enter the Bronze Age by defeating the first Boss Eikthyr, craft a Pickaxe and find some Ores. Here is the exact list of materials needed for the Portal:

Fine Wood x20

Greydwarf eyes x10

Surtling Cores x2

The easiest of the lot to find would be the Greydwarf Eyes, which can easily be obtained by killing a bunch of those creatures. While you are into this, make sure to grab yourself some Copper and Tin from the veins all over the Black Forest area, in order to create the Bronze Axe and farm Birch and Oak trees for Fine Wood. Lastly, the Surtling Cores can be obtained from Surtlings, which can be found in the Swamp biome.

After having all of the above, create your Portals and place them anywhere you wish to travel back and forth. The most ideal way of utilizing these super handy structures, would be to place them near your multiple houses, if you have built indeed some. They make traveling around so much easier, you’d be questioning yourself how you managed to get around all this time without using them.

