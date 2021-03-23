Update 0.148.6 has arrived for Valheim, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. As the Hearth and Home update is still in heavy development, don’t expect this update to contain anything too crazy. That doesn’t mean you should write it off though, as there are a few interesting things to take note of. These include increased inventory space on reinforced chests, some gameplay tweaks, and a lot more! Without further adieu though, here’s everything new with Valheim update 0.148.6.

Valheim Update 0.148.6 Patch Notes

Gameplay Changes

– Campfire, Bonfire & hearth take damage when dealing damage

– Reinforced chest inventory space increased to 6×4

– All boss drops can now float on water

– Sunken crypt entrance tweaked (to stop tombstones from getting stuck)

– Deathsquito & Drake trophy drop rate increased

– Night-spawning wolves should be easier to tame now (should stop trying to run away & despawn after starting to tame)

– Harpoon does not work on bosses anymore

– Ingame console disabled by default (add launch argument “-console” to enable)

– The console command for enabling developer/debug commands has been changed to “devcommands” from “imacheater” and a warning message has been added.

– Improved enemy projectile reaction system

– Battle axe tweaks (hits multiple enemies easier)

– Player knockback force is affected by equipment speed modifiers (IE heavy gear will reduce the knockback from enemies)

– Blackforest stone tower tweaks

– Added a slight use-delay on Hammer, Hoe & Cultivator

– Hammer remove auto-repeat added

– Server list refresh button can be pressed before the entire list has been downloaded

Bug Fixes

– Fixed rotation of Wood tower shield on item stands

– 1 & 2 Star creature HP fix

– Ward system fixes (You can no longer place a new ward where an enemy ward overlaps)

– Comfort calculation fixed

– “Failed to connect” error message fixed

– Serpent trophy stack fix

– Missing Moder spawn location in some worlds fixed (NOTE: For existing worlds “genloc” command needs to be run manually in a local game with dev commands enabled to generate new locations, this is only needed if your specific world has this issue, this is not very common)

– Megingjord item-collider fix

– Better network bandwidth handling (should work better on low bandwidth connections & also use higher data rate if possible)

– Dolmen location fixes (Stop top stone from falling for no reason)

– Fixed removing item from item-stand not always syncing item stats

– Better bad connection detection

– Fixed issue causing server to send more data the longer a client was connected

– Localization updates

Valheim Update 0.148.6, like mentioned previously, doesn’t add anything too crazy to the game. Despite that, the reinforced chest space increase to 6×4 should provide some much-needed space for those running out. The change to campfires, bonfires, and hearths taking damage should be quite nice as well, even if it is an update that harms you. All that, combined with some solid tweaks in various areas, should make the game feel more refined even if not majorly changed.

Valheim is currently available in Early Access on Steam exclusively. For more information regarding this update, check out the official Valheim Steam page.

- This article was updated on:March 23rd, 2021