Valkyrie Elysium: All Verdant Blossom Locations | Where to Find All Verdant Blossoms

In Valkyrie Elysium, in order to unlock the title’s secret/true ending, players will need to gather all of the Verdant Blossoms featured throughout the game’s main chapters. But where is each Verdant Blossom in Valkyrie Elysium located, and more importantly, how can you get to each of them? Now, so that you can unlock the game’s true ending and unlock a wide array of trophies during your first playthrough, here are the locations of all Verdant Blossoms in Valkyrie Elysium, as well as how to get to them.

Valkyrie Elysium: All Verdant Blossom Locations

In total, you can find 9 Verdant Blossoms in Valkyrie Elysium, some of which will only be available in select chapters. Now, without further ado, you can check out a step-by-step guide on how to locate all Verdant Blossoms in Valkyrie Elysium below:

Where to Find all Verdant Blossoms in the Galdban Territory | Chapters 3 and 4

Although the first one will be unlocked as you play through the chapter, you can find a total of 4 Verdarnt Blossoms in Chapters 3 and 4. With 2 being located on the former and 2 (Although it is possible to find the first 3 of chapter 3) on the latter. With that said, the remaining Verdant Blossom featured in Chapter 3 can be found on the upper floor of a house located west on the map. While the two featured in Chapter 4 can e found by heading to the northmost part of the map and by unlocking the locked room located in the upper levels of the castle.

You can check out the location of all blossoms in the image below, where they are highlighted in green:

Where to Find all Verdant Blossoms in the Lucardian Territory | Chapter 5

The game’s fifth chapter features a lone Verdant Blossom, which can be found by heading southwest of the village. You can check out the blossom’s exact location in the image below:

Where to Find all Verdant Blossoms in the Romalian Territory | Chapters 6 and 7

In total, you can find 2 Verdant Blossoms on the Romalian Territory, the setting in the game’s sixth and seventh chapters. With that said, the first one can be found in Chapter 6. But in order to reach it, you need to first find the First Belltower Key. You can find the key by crossing the broken bridge in front of the Belltower and then opening a Treasure Chest located east of it, in an area placed ahead of the Fresh-Faced Teacher Hollow Blossom. Once you get the key, you just need to return to the tower, unlock its main door, and then head down to find the Verdant Blossom.

The second Verdant Blossom will be available exclusively in Chapter 7 and will be located inside the castle, in an area located west of the entrance. The area will only be available from the second floor. To reach it, you just need to head to the checkpoint located on the upper floor. Once there, you can find the blossom by dropping down and then unlocking an iron door located west.

Where to Find all Verdant Blossoms in The Serpent’s Nest | Chapters 8 and 9

You will be able to find two Verdant Blossoms in The Serpent’s Nest. One of which will be available in chapter 8 and one will only become available if you started the ninth chapter after collecting all remaining Verdant Blossoms. With that said, after starting the eighth chapter, you will be able to find the Verdant Blossom by making use of the Soul Chain grappling points to reach the opposing shore located west of the spawn point. Once on the shore, just head east and you will be able to find the Verdant Blossom.

Once you begin the final chapter, you will be able to find the final Verdant Blossom by heading northeast, towards the spot showcased in the image below. You will need to fend off a few hordes of enemies to unlock the area, so be ready. It’s important to point out, once again, that the Verdant Blossom will only be available if you managed to get all the previous 8 before starting the chapter.

As we mentioned above, upon finding the final Verdant Blossom, you will be able to unlock the game’s true ending route. But that is only the first part of the endeavor, to know what else you need to do to unlock the ending, don’t forget to check out how to unlock the true ending of Valkyrie Elysium.

Valkyrie Elysium is currently available exclusively for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The game’s PC version is set to be released on November 11, 2022, exclusively on Steam. Don’t forget to check out our review of the title.

- This article was updated on October 5th, 2022