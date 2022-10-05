In true Valkyrie Profile fashion, Valkyrie Elysium features a total of four different endings, all of which can be unlocked in the game’s final chapter. But how can you unlock the game’s true ending? Now, so that you can unlock the game’s best ending on your first playthrough, here’s how to unlock the true ending of Valkyrie Elysium.

Before you start, you can rest assured, as the guide only features must-know information and does not feature spoilers related to the ending or to the identity of the game’s final bosses.

Valkyrie Elysium: How to Unlock the True Ending

In order to unlock the true ending of Valkyrie Elysium, you will need to first find and collect all 8 available Verdant Blossoms before the beginning of the game’s ninth chapter ”The Fate of the World”. Once you do that, you just need to start the chapter, grab the ninth and final Verdant Blossom, and then meet Armand and select the ”Accept that you are a Valkyrie and do what must be done” option. Once you do that, you just need to continue the game and beat all bosses in order to unlock the true ending.

If you are having trouble finding the blossoms, we highly recommend that you check out our guide on the location of all Verdant Blossoms of Valkyrie Elysium.

To recap, here’s how to unlock the true ending of Valkyrie Elysium:

Collect all Verdant Blossoms featured in Chapters 3-8 before starting the ninth chapter.

Begin the game’s ninth chapter.

Collect the final Verdant Blossom.

Read all Verdant Blossoms (Optional but highly recommended).

Talk to Armand and choose the ”Accept that you are a Valkyrie and do what must be done” option.

Continue to the chapter and then defeat all bosses in order to unlock the true ending.

Valkyrie Elysium is currently available exclusively for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The game’s PC version is set to be released on November 11, 2022, exclusively on Steam. Don’t forget to check out our review of the title.

- This article was updated on October 5th, 2022