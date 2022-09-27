Valkyrie Elysium: How to Increase Your Health, Soul, and Arts Gauges

In Valkyre Elysium, players are put face to face with a wide array of enemies, going from ghoulish knights to massive creatures, all hellbent on stopping you. With that said, although taking certain precautions, such as increasing your FOV can allow you to scan the battlefield property and make the encounters easier, steadily increasing your HP, Soul, and Arts gauges is a must if you plan on defeating some of the end-game bosses. But how can you increase your Health, Soul, and Arts Gauges in Valkyrie Elysium?

How to Increase Your Health, Soul, and Arts Gauge in Valkyrie Elysium

You can increase your Health, Soul, and Arts Gauges in Valkyrie Elysium by either unlocking passives with the said effects on the Valkyrie’s Skill three, or by finding and then consuming Ambrosia (for HP), Arts ambrosia (for the Arts Gauge), and Soul Ambrosia (for the soul gauge).

With that said, while you will be able to unlock new modules and passives by expanding resources, Ambrosias can only be acquired by either opening up chests while exploring or by completing main and side-quests. You can check out which rewards are available on each quest by checking the quest selection menu.

It’s also vital to point out that, differently from the standard Ambrosia, which will increase your normal HP by a small margin, using the Soul and Arts ones will increase your respective gauges by one nodule.

To recap, here’s how to increase your health, Soul, and Arts Gauges in Valkyrie Elysium:

Health Gauge: By unlocking passives on skill three or by consuming Ambrosias.

By unlocking passives on skill three or by consuming Ambrosias. Soul Gauge: By unlocking passives on skill three or by consuming Soul Ambrosias.

By unlocking passives on skill three or by consuming Soul Ambrosias. Arts Gauge: By unlocking passives on skill three or by consuming Arts Ambrosias.

Valkyrie Elysium is set to be released on September 29, 2022, exclusively for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4. The game’s PC version is set to be released on November 11, 2022, exclusively on Steam.