Wanted: Dead – Which Difficulty Should You Choose?

Wanted: Dead players will need to decide what difficulty they are wanting to experience this brutal game on so the choice needs to be very wise for what you think will give you the best all-around experience. Before you start learning how to switch your firing mode and more, you will have to make that very important choice of difficulty. This article will take you through what difficulty to choose in Wanted: Dead and what each of them will entail.

Choosing the Best Wanted: Dead Difficulty For You

There are two selectable difficulties when you choose ‘New Game’ from the main menu for the first time. Normal and Hard will be the only selections available to you from the get-go. Listed below is every difficulty observed on the New Game screen.

Normal — We think this is the best difficulty to choose for your first run-through, it will be balanced but the game is still extremely difficult at points even in Normal mode so it is a great place to start.

— We think this is the best difficulty to choose for your first run-through, it will be balanced but the game is still extremely difficult at points even in Normal mode so it is a great place to start. Hard — The enemies will be much tougher in this mode and less health will be recovered from attacks, including the fact that stim packs (healing items) will drop even less.

— The enemies will be much tougher in this mode and less health will be recovered from attacks, including the fact that stim packs (healing items) will drop even less. Japanese Hard — Only unlocked after completing the game, this is the toughest difficulty of Wanted: Dead and will give you a lot of challenges.

Are There Any Hidden Difficulties in Wanted: Dead?

Yes, there is a difficulty named ‘Neko-Chan’ which is an easier difficulty setting than normal mode. It should be noted that this is only unlocked after dying at a checkpoint over and over again. One time you will get a popup black screen mentioning that you can switch to the mode if you would like. This mode isn’t selectable from the main New Game start point.

Now that you have chosen a difficulty you can proceed through the game at your own pace and perhaps even give the Crane Game a go when you have the time.

Wanted: Dead is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.