Warframe: How to Get and Build the Korumm

The Korumm is one of the new weapons introduced in The New War. This shiny, Sentient-themed trident is definitely one that can dish out some real damage, so it’ll be a very sought out weapon. It won’t be something that will be easily accessible to newer players until sinking several hours into the game. Here is how you can get the Korumm as well as other useful information for it in Warframe.

How to get the Korumm in Warframe

To get the Korumm, you will first need to complete The New War quest. This is a large cinematic quest that will take somewhere between four to six hours depending on skill and exploration. Upon completing it, you can acquire this beast of a polearm by either partaking in Narmer Bounties for the blueprint or outright buying it completely built in the shop.

For those who want to farm the weapon via the Narmer Bounty route, this is a rare drop. It’ll have a chance to be rewarded to you for completing the fourth and fifth stages of these bounties. In the fourth stage of the bounty, it has a 5.45% chance of being rewarded to you while in the fifth stage, it’ll have a 7.50% chance.

You can increase your chances of getting this weapon blueprint in the Narmer Bounties. You’ll need to complete every bounty stage with the bonus objectives, including stages four and five. In doing so, you’ll earn an additional reward from the loot pool in these bounties.

An important thing to note is that the Korumm isn’t always part of the drop tables. Similar to how you’d farm Caliban, check the drop tables with your quest NPC to see if the weapon is currently in rotation for the bounty rewards.

Korumm build requirements

To build the Korumm, you’ll need to be Mastery Rank 13. The following are the materials needed to craft it as well:

20,000 Credits

16 Narmer Isoplast

6 Radiant Zodian

60 Coprite Alloy

3,200 Rubedo

Korumm Builds

The Korumm has the Zenurik polarity for its stance, so it can use the Shimmering Blight stance, which is the best of the polearm stances. This weapon sports an extremely strong critical chance of 24% with a multiplier of 2.2x. It also has a 30% status chance stat, allowing this build to make use of mods like Blood Rush and Weeping Wounds.

In fact, this weapon has a very strong set of stats all around, allowing for a hybrid build utilizing critical and status boosters. The Korumm also has a split stat between Slash and Puncture, making it strong against armored and fleshy units in Warframe.

Since this is one of the Archon weapons, it has a unique block combo in its kit. While holding block and attacking with this weapon, you’ll perform a combo where your Warframe jumps in the air and slams the ground, creating a shockwave that deals guaranteed Shock and Impact damage.

In the follow-up moves from pulling the weapon out of the ground, it can ragdoll enemies and inflict guaranteed Slash procs. It does sound good on paper, but the execution of it does leave you vulnerable since the animations are rather slow.

Warframe is free to play on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.