Warframe: How to Get and Build the Nepheri

The Nepheri is one of three new secret weapons that has come out in the latest update of Warframe. These sleek dual flaming daggers are a beauty to behold and are perhaps some of the strongest weapons of its class. Here is how you can get your hands on the new Nepheri in Warframe.

How to get the Nepheri in Warframe

The Nepheri can be obtained in a similar fashion to Caliban, as it is another Narmer Bounty reward. You’ll first need to have completed The New War quest, which will allow you to access these new tiers of bounties on the open worlds of Earth and Venus.

You have to either visit Eudico on Fortuna when night falls on Cetus so you can take on Narmer Bounties out in the Orb Vallis. If not, you have to go to Konzu on Cetus while it is daytime to take on Narmer Bounties in the Plains of Eidolon.

Unfortunately, the Nepheri is a rare drop in the reward pool. They also can only be obtained as a reward in the fourth and fifth stages of the bounties. Just like the Korumm, they have a 5.45% chance of being rewarded to you upon completing Stage 4, and 7.50% in Stage 5. Chances are slim, but you can increase them by completing all bonus objectives per stage.

Alternatively, you can buy the Nepheri in the Market for 180 Platinum. This will grant you the weapon instantly, with a weapon slot and an Orokin Catalyst installed.

Nepheri build requirements

To build the Nepheri, you’ll need to be Mastery Rank 13. The following are the materials needed to craft it as well:

20,000 Credits

10 Narmer Isoplast

6 Tromyzon Entroplasma

80 Fersteel Alloy

2 Nitain Extract

A simple build for the Nepheri

The Nepheri are dual daggers, so they are already at a disadvantage for not having a lot of AoE and room clearing potential. They may be visually amazing, but deal good damage on single targets.

While this weapon does have an amazing set of stats (21% critical chance, 2.3x critical multiplier, 33% status chance), the weapon does somewhat compensate for having an innate fireball mechanic to them.

The Nepheri can hurl out a series of fireballs that have infinite punch through which can put in some work. Given that the weapon has innate fire damage in its kit, it’ll also allow for a combination of a dual element to complement the status chance inflictions as well as deadly Condition Overload setups.

This weapon also has a unique Dual Daggers mod, part of the Amar Archon mod set, that increases its base damage and adds additional Slash damage. It also has a secondary effect where on Heavy Attack, the player teleports to a target within 10/20/30 meters, depending on how many mods are equipped in that set.

Another shortcoming of the weapon is that Dual Daggers do not have good heavy attack viability, making this mod somewhat useless. If it was on par with something like the Pennant or the Reaper Prime, then this weapon could easily be top tier.

Warframe is free to play on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.