Image: Shiro Games

Wartales gives players the ability to fully explore a massive region as they fight, find riches, and bond with their own group of unlikely mercenaries. With that said, among the many puzzles in the game, one of the first many players will find will be featured in the Tiltren Tomb. But how can you solve the door puzzle and thus open the locked door leading to the area’s main set of treasures? Now, here’s how to solve the Tiltren Tomb door puzzle in Wartales.

How to Solve the Tiltren Tomb Puzzle in Wartales | Tiltren Tomb Puzzle Solution

After entering the Tiltren Tomb, located in the southwest area of the map, and finding the door puzzle, you will be able to solve it by first locating the three symbols scattered around the area. It’s important to point out that the symbols will not be the same for every player and change during each playthrough,

You will be able to find the first symbol by heading to the room leading to the door mechanism’s area. Once in the room, the rune symbol will be facing the door you just passed through.

From there, you will be able to find the second symbol by heading left (thus leaving the room) and then heading to the room located right. Doing so will lead you to a room featuring an altar. The rune will be located on the room’s left wall, close to the seeling.

The third symbol, however, can be found by heading to the previous area and then heading left, to a room located beyond the rubble. Once in the room, you will be able to find the rune symbol on the left wall.

Now that you have all of the symbols, you will be able to solve the puzzle and thus unlock the entrance to the locked room by having a scholar interact with it and then shifting the colored symbols on the lock so that each roll will match the ones you found.

After defeating the enemies, just have your Miner open the area’s main tomb in order to get a few rewards, including the Treasure of the Ancients.

- This article was updated on April 21st, 2023