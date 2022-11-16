Warzone 2.0: How to Fix ‘We Need Permission to Continue’ Error in Battle.Net

Players are eagerly hopping into Warzone 2 today, but some are getting a “we need permission to continue” error message. Only players on Battle.net are receiving this error code. Here is how to fix the “we need permission to continue” error code in Warzone 2.

How to Fix the “We Need Permission to Continue” Error in Warzone 2

There is nothing more annoying than getting excited to crossplay Warzone 2 with your friends, booting up the game, and getting an error message like “we need permission to continue.” Luckily, there are a few fixes that will help you get right to the action.

Multiple players are finding success just by restarting their PC. By restarting your computer, you’ll give your device a refresh and a chance to autocorrect any bugs that may have caused you to get the Battle.net error message. This simple act can fix your Battle.net error code.

Another fix you can try is to make sure your firewall isn’t blocking Battle.net. To do that, search firewall in the taskbar. Open the “allow apps to communicate through Windows Defender Firewall” and then select Battle.net. Since Battle.net is simply a game launcher, there is no harm in allowing it to bypass your firewall.

Lastly, make sure that Battle.net isn’t blocked by your internet and that your internet connection is secure. Double-check that the internet is communicating securely to your PC. Then, check the Battle.net setting and double-check that nothing is blocking its access to your internet. Also, check to see if Warzone 2 is down.

With one or more of these fixes implemented, you’ll fix the “we need permission to continue” Warzone 2 Battle.net error code in no time. Have fun in Warzone 2 and be sure to check out the new DMZ mode as well.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022