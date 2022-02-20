Warzone Search and Deploy Event Guide: Research Lab Locations and Armored Convoys Explained

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Season 2 update has arrived and this season’s theme is Chemical warfare. New Warzone Chemical Weapon Research Lab locations have started to pop up in the new Caldera map. These underground facilities were built to secretly keep the research of the Nebula V gas alive and contain different usages of the gas such as bullets, bombs, and decontamination stations. Apart from all the world killing stuff, these Warzone Chemical Weapon Research Labs also hold some high-tier loot. Here’s where you can find Warzone Research Lab Locations in Season 2.

Warzone Season 2 Research Lab Locations

​These underground facilities are fairly easy to find and will be marked with a yellow circle on the in-game map. Simply head over to the location and look for a big hatch. Currently, there are a total of 13 hatches connected to underground labs, but seven are accessible. As said, these hatches can be spotted owing to their round metal hatches.

Here are the locations of all seven of Warzone Research Lab:

Lagoon in C6: Visit the Lagoon on the eastern coast of the island. The lab is near a hut north of the crash site as seen in the Season 1 trailer for Caldera. Mines in D3: On top of the hill west of the mines. Look for a large bulldozer overlooking the mines, the hatch will be near it. Power Plant in E8: You will notice a waterfall in the middle of the Power Plant. Walk through the left side of it to discover the hatch concealed behind the falls. Docks in F1: South of Dockst near a truck in the Industrial Docks location. Fields in F5: Behind a two blue striped silos building at the back of Fields. Resort in H7: Located on a small cliff south of the big, yellow clocktower. Runway in I2: Inside a room on the ground floor of the military bunker near Runway.

These new Research Lab bunkers are attracting a lot of players, so be ready for a gunfight and ambush. Also, these bunkers contain AI Axis troops and you will need to fight against them too. Every bunker lab has only one entry and exit point, meaning you and your team can easily get trapped if you aren’t careful. You will get high-quality loot such as killstreaks and orange supply crates in these bunkers as well as a few Easter egg hunts.

Warzone Season 2 has also introduced Armored Convoys in and around Caldera and you can destroy them to get some free loot. The convoys will appear on your tac map when active, allowing you to easily track them down.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

