Watch Dogs: Legion Bloodline Hidden Trophies List

The Bloodline DLC for Watch Dogs: Legion has just been released, and along with it, nine brand new trophies, seven of which are hidden trophies. This means you can see neither the name nor the description, which can make it a tad bit more difficult for trophy enthusiasts. The Bloodline story expansion has also been released for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, though it has not yet had any achievements added.

These nine trophies consist of seven bronze and two silver trophies. Three of the trophies are story-related and unmissable, four are related to completing resistance missions, and the final two (the non-hidden ones) are miscellaneous. The full list of new trophies is listed below.

Watch Dogs: Legion Bloodline Hidden Trophies

Breaking The Ice (Hidden) – Complete “Acquisition Target”

Switcheroo (Hidden) – Complete “Fox Hunt”

One Big Happy Family (Hidden) – Complete “Face 2 Face”

Fully Kitted 2.0 – Unlock all Upgrades in the Bloodline expansion

Packrat – Collect 50% of Data Drive files in the Bloodline expansion

Vive la Résistance (Hidden) – Complete all Connie Resistance Missions

Community Service (Hidden) – Complete all Angel Resistance Missions

Off The Record (Hidden) – Complete all Claire Resistance Missions

Supply And Demand (Hidden) – Complete all Freddie Resistance Missions

Armed with the secrets to these hidden trophies, you should be better equipped to fully complete this DLC. These nine trophies are not required to unlock the platinum trophy, as only the 39 achievements in the base game are required to unlock that. If you were able to earn the platinum trophy in the base game, then you should have no issues whatsoever completing these new DLC trophies, as these new trophies are much less demanding and time-consuming.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Google Stadia, and the Bloodlines DLC is available for all these same platforms.