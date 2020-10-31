Watch Dogs: Legion lets you build your own personalized team of DedSec operatives, so it’s understandable that you’d want to customize your characters. You can’t fully change the way a character looks, but you do have full control over their outfit and style. There are all kinds of different clothing stores in London that sell several types of clothing, and it can be a bit overwhelming deciding where to shop and spend your hard-earned ETO. Here’s everything you need to know about character customization in Watch Dogs: Legion.

How to Customize Characters in Watch Dogs: Legion

You can customize your characters in Watch Dogs: Legion at any clothing store in London. At clothing stores, you can purchase new clothes and accessories for your operatives or access your wardrobe and experiment with clothes you already own. You can also access your wardrobe and buy clothes at the DedSec hideout if you’re looking for DedSec gear. You can also edit the appearance of multiple characters at once there, which is very useful considering clothing stores only let you customize your current playable character.

Where to Find Clothing Stores

You can find clothing stores everywhere in London. They’re marked on your map as “Shops” with a blue t-shirt icon. You cannot see which specific clothing stores are present in a given area though, so you might not be able to find what you need at every shopping outlet. The best place to go to buy clothes is Piccadilly Circus in the City of Westminster borough. This bustling area is home to every type of clothing store in Watch Dogs: Legion, so it’s a one-stop-shop for formal wear, streetwear, sportswear, and any other styles you may be seeking.

Masks are another situation, however. You cannot purchase DedSec masks at stores. Instead, you have to find them hidden throughout the city. If you’re looking for more masks, check out our Watch Dogs: Legion masks guide, which contains the location of every mask in the game. There’s also a secret mask you can get as a part of an easter egg, too.

Can You Change Your Characters’ Face and Hair?

Unfortunately, you cannot alter your characters’ faces or hairstyles in Watch Dogs: Legion. The only thing you can change is their clothes. You cannot rename them or change any aspect of their identity other than their outfits. Thankfully, you can purchase hats and masks that will cover up your operatives’ faces and hair if you don’t like them. Plus, you’ll be wearing a big mask to conceal your identity in restricted areas and combat encounters, anyway.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game is also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S when those systems release in early November.