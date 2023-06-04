Image: Attack of the Fanboy

So you’re playing Street Fighter 6 and probably enjoying yourself so far. You’ve been taken on as a student under numerous classic SF heroes, but have also gone on to enjoy the perks of World Tour mode, namely exploring the map and finding new side quests. You’ll find this a worthwhile substitute when you are bored of beating up mimes, but sometimes the spoils or essential items raise some eyebrows. For instance, what are cards used for in Street Fighter 6 World Tour?

What Are Cards Used for in Street Fighter 6 (SF6) World Tour?

Cards do nothing by themselves but can be given alongside Rings and Pipes to complete the Equivalent Exchange sub-mission in Street Fighter 6 World Tour.

You will need 2 of each, and once you bring them back to the subtly-named Counterfeiter Leonardo near the train tracks at Skywalk Lane. Your reward for completing this is the Officer’s Cap, which makes it worth it. There are plenty of other opportunities to customize your outfits in the game, too.

Where Can You Find Cards in SF6 World Tour?

Cards are found at Beat Square, and can be acquired as rewards for meeting conditions under the ‘Details’ menu when interacting with NPCs you can fight. The conditions are seemingly random, from using a certain character’s style to win the fight, to getting 3 knockdowns, and more. Just keep roaming the area and pressing ‘Y’ or ‘△’ to see the conditions until you see a Card as your reward.

Counterfeiter Leonardo, who takes these items, is found at Skywalk Lane, accessible from the Downtown South Area, where you can enter the alleyways to reach a ladder. Turn right, and you can’t miss him, yellow/blue jumpsuit and blue hair. Honestly, he looks as if a minion from Despicable Me got his wish granted to become human and then went straight to the salon for a dye job.

This copy of Street Fighter 6 was played on the Xbox Series X, on the 1.0.0.6 version of the game.

- This article was updated on June 3rd, 2023