What Are Legacy Credits in Overwatch 2?

As players say their fond farewells to Overwatch to make way for Overwatch 2, a lot of concern regarding losing progress in the first game is circulating with players. Luckily, this has been considered during the transfer, and old players will be appropriately compensated, so no previous progress is left behind. One of the ways Overwatch 2 ensures nothing is forgotten is by implementing a new currency into the game for anyone who may have credits stockpiled over the years. However, the limitations within this new currency have a few players confused. So read on to discover everything you need about Overwatch 2’s Legacy Credits.

Everything You Need to Know About Legacy Credits in Overwatch 2

Legacy Credits are any credits you had in the previous Overwatch game but reimbursed as a new currency. While you can still use the new in-game currency to purchase cosmetic items and skins for your favorite heroes, Legacy Credits guarantee that any player who has spent the last six years saving up won’t feel the disappointment of losing everything. Unfortunately, because of this, there is no way to earn Legacy Credits within the game, so once your stockpile is depleted, they will be gone forever.

Legacy Credits can be used to purchase a wide variety of character cosmetics titled “core launch cosmetics.” These include older skins for several heroes and some for the newest additions to the title, such as Junker Queen or Sojourn. However, you cannot use Legacy Credits to purchase every skin in the game, and there are several limitations to this new form of payment. For example, seasonal or Event Skins will not be able to be purchased with Legacy Credits, and there’s no way to exchange them for standard currency.

