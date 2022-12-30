What Are the Best Primary Weapons in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has numerous primary weapons that can bring a lot to the table, many players may be wondering what some of the best weapons to have in that category are. Whether people are busy learning how to get Xenophage in the game or are simply just doing their best to complete all of the latest Season challenges, there will always be a need to have great weapons by your side. This article will take you through some of the best primary weapons in Destiny 2.

Best Primary Weapons in Destiny 2

Fatebringer — Hand Cannon

A returning weapon from Destiny 1, Fatebringer brings the same powerful kick in damage back to Destiny 2, and to this very day, it still remains one of the strongest Primary weapons to have in your arsenal. You can acquire this weapon from the Vault of Glass raid and it is definitely worth your time when trying to get it.

If you are looking for a hand cannon that ensures your enemies know that you are certainly carrying a cannon of firepower around with you, then this is the weapon for you.

Ticuu’s Divination — Combat Bow

Although some may not expect to see a Combat Bow on this list, the Ticuu’s Divination averts many expectations due to its vast power that is excellent for utilizing against any foes choosing to go up against it.

The exotic perk will even make the arrows track their targets when you hip-fire the weapon which will allow you to keep on the move while still dealing devastating damage against those you need to. You can grab this exotic bow from the Tower at the exotic archive.

Lodbrock-C — Auto Rifle

Introduced in Season of the Seraph, the Lodbrock-C is a brilliant Kinetic weapon to have whenever you need it. Players have found it useful in both PVE and PVP so that means that no matter what adventure you are planning to go on for the day — this Auto Rifle will have your back.

You can obtain this weapon by simply opening up legendary engrams and hoping to get one or you can also get it through the normal faction rank-up processes.

The Jade Rabbit — Scout Rifle

The Jade Rabbit has long been a champion of many players’ hearts when it comes to picking a primary weapon. This exotic scout rifle will allow you to get ammo back when chaining together precision shots and you will even get bonus damage along with that. It has a whole lot of stopping power and you will be the name remembered on the battlefield whenever using it in PVP.

Although you may find it more powerful in PVP, we have also noticed that in PVE it still holds its own so it continues to make a name for itself as one of the best primary weapons.

No Time to Explain — Pulse Rifle

Whenever you are looking for a Pulse Rifle that will always keep your Primary ammo happy with a lot of kills resulting from it, No Time to Explain will do just that. Excellent in both PVP and PVE, you won’t have to do much explaining to others as to why you are deciding to use this weapon.

There certainly are a lot of excellent primary weapons to add to your arsenal and whether you are planning to use them in an Iron Banner when it goes live or take them into PVE activities instead, Primary ammo-using weapons are still wonderful to have with you.

Destiny 2 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 30th, 2022